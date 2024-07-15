‘Pinch Me Moment’: Lindsay Ell Shares How It Feels To Perform Alongside Shania Twain On Stage

Shania Twain gripps all her fans delivering fabulous performances on stage. These grand acts of the When You Kiss Me singer are made even more epic with great help from her lead guitarist Lindsay Ell, who is living a dream while touring with Twain.

Lindsay Ell happens to be a singer as well as a songwriter herself and has shared her views on what it's like to travel with the legendary country pop artist.

Lindsay Ell about Shania Twain

Lindsay Ell could often be seen sharing the stage with Shania Twain, during her live and most dazzling performances. While it is the voice of the You’re Still The One singer that pulls the attention of the people in the audience, Ell too has a big share of having them screaming, as she strikes her note on her instrument.

Recently, the lead guitarist of Shania Twain had accompanied her during the BST Hyde Park set, before which she opened up about how it feels to be on stage with one of the best country artists.

While talking to Standard, ahead of their performance, Ell mentioned, “Playing with Shania has been like a full circle pinch me moment.”

She then went on to reflect on her musical journey and the time she first started singing. Ell stated that it was because of Twain that she developed an interest in singing, adding that Nobody Needs To Know, was the first of Shania Twain’s songs that made her fall in love with the artist.

Advertisement

Further adding to her excitement, Ell stated that today she plays the same song with her favorite artist while standing just three feet away from her, on stage.

She also called this moment “wild” and “crazy.”

What does Lindsay Ell think of Shania Twain?

While describing her experience of working with Twain, Ell stressed the fact that the I’m Gonna Getcha Good songstress is “lovely and so wonderful.” Talking to the publication, Lindsay Ell described the When You Kiss Me artist as a hard-working musician, who empowers people all around her.

The guitarist also stated that the singer is known to lift up all her crew and her bandmates, while also challenging them to be better at their work.

The two artists had also performed at the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury festival last month, taking the crowd to a never-before-seen hype.

ALSO READ: 'She's Dedicated And Committed': Shania Twain Showers Praises On Taylor Swift And Her Craft