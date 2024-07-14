'Giddy Up': Shania Twain Says She Is 'Honored' To Host People's Choice Country Awards 2024

Country music fans have something exciting to look forward to this September. According to reports, Shania Twain steps into the spotlight as the host of the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards. This was announced recently on July 12 and this news has sparked anticipation among fans and music enthusiasts alike.

Twain is known for her chart-topping hits and stage presence. And, her fans and audience are now more excited about the Award show. Wanna know, more details about the same? Delve further and find out.

Twain is honored to host this big event

Twain is gearing up to lead the show from Nashville’s famous Grand Ole Opry House on September 26. This event will be live from the Opry House in Nashville on Sept 26, airing on NBC and Peacock. She is a great singer and her hits like Man! I Feel Like A Woman! And That Don’t Impress Me Much, proves all of this. They just solidify her status as a powerhouse in the music industry.

According to PEOPLE, Twain is very excited to host the People’s Choice Country Awards. She claimed that Country music has some of the most passionate fans in music and artists are so lucky to be supported in doing what they love. She added, “I’m honored to host an award show that celebrates these awesome fans. So, get ready for an unforgettable show with lots of big hair, glamour, rhinestones, hats, boots, and incredible performances. Giddy up!”

A night of glitz and talent

The People’s Choice Country Awards debuted last year to much acclaim, and this year promises to be even more spectacular. It will feature categories that resonate with fans such as crossover songs and outstanding tours. The awards aim to recognize the artists who have made significant contributions to the genre.

The Grand Ole Opry House will once again be the epicenter of country music excellence. Twain will lead the festivities as a host. The evening will feature incredible performances, red-carpet arrivals, and various acceptance speeches. The star-studded evening will celebrate the passion and talent that define country music.

Twain’s impact on Country music

Shania Twain’s journey in music spans over three decades. Her journey is filled with Grammy nominations and wins. Throughout her career, she has given timeless hits that fans absolutely enjoy. Jean Neal, NBC Universal Entertainment’s vice president of live events and specials praised Twain. He claimed that Twain has a great history of creating music that lasts through time.

He also believes that the country community really cherishes her music. “Returning to the Grand Ole Opry House, she is the perfect choice to help us honor the best in country music.”

Twain will perform in Canada

Leading up to her hosting duties, Twain will grace the stage at the Churchill Park Music Festival in Canada. She will perform in St. John’s Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada on August 16, 17, and 18. Yes, this will happen before she heads to Las Vegas for her residency at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood. She will perform in Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas, from August 23 and December 14, as part of her residency titled Come on Over: the Las Vegas Residency—All the Hits!

With anticipation building for the People’s Choice Country Awards, all eyes are on Shania Taiwan and the talented artists to grace the stage. Meanwhile, stay tuned with PINKVILLA for all the fresh updates on the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards.

