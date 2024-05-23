Pirates of the Caribbean 6 Eyes Butler, Stanfield; Depp’s Return Possible

The hit American fantasy supernatural Pirates of the Caribbean a series produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, is all set to return after all these years. However, the franchise has lost much of its appeal as time passed, but fans do not need to worry, Walt Disney has found a great deal of success with its Pirates of the Caribbean movies.

Golden Globe award winner, the much-appreciated American actor and musician Johnny Depp deserves much credit for the franchise's success. Still, Amber Heard's domestic violence allegations and messy court battles led Disney to scrap plans for a sixth movie. Depp's Hollywood career was put on hold, and the studio reconsidered its approach.

New Pirates of the Caribbean to shift focus from Captain Jack Sparrow

Though It's still unclear who is developing the next iteration, the expectation is that the spotlight will shift to another character in place of the iconic Captain Jack Sparrow. Talking to Entertainment Tonight, Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer made it clear that he, at least, is willing to bring Depp back into the fold.

"If it were up to me, of course. I love having Depp," Jerry Bruckheimer said. "He's a great actor and a good friend. I've spoken to him, but we'll see what happens."

Disney eyes Austin Butler for new Pirates of the Caribbean lead

The current rumor coming from Hollywood is that Disney is focusing on new leads. According to The DisInsider, Oscar-nominated star Austin Butler is being considered for a role in the next Pirates of the Caribbean movie.

This news comes after reports that The Bear's Ayo Edebiri is in talks for a role and a claim from scooper @MyTimeToShineH that Hawkeye star Hailee Steinfeld is also in line to board the project.

Alice In Wonderland actor Johnny Depp previously said of Disney's decision to fire him, “Hurt. Blinding hurt. It was like somebody hit me in the back of the head with a 2x4. Captain Jack Sparrow was a character I built from the ground up and was something that I, of course, put a lot of myself into, having worked on these films with these people and added much of my own re-writing of the dialogue and scenes and jokes.”

"I didn't quite understand how, after such a long and successful relationship with Disney, I was suddenly guilty until proven innocent," the living legend added. "I felt deeply betrayed by the people I had worked hard for and delivered a character they initially despised."

After being neglected by Hollywood, the actor has been focusing on European cinema lately, such as his role as King Louis XV in Jeanne Du Barry, in which he speaks French.

However, the original Pirates of the Caribbean series followed Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp). They included characters like Hector Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush), Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley), and Joshamee Gibbs (Kevin McNally).

The blockbuster franchise began in 2003 with Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, which grossed $654 million worldwide. Following its success, and to connect with the fans, Disney produced two sequels, Dead Man's Chest in 2006 and At World's End in 2007.

