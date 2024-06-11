'I Haven't Heard About That': Austin Butler Responds To Rumors Of Him Joining Pirates Of The Caribbean Reboot

Austin Butler is busy promoting his most anticipated film The Bikeriders. However, even now, the rumors seem to have followed him that suggest he will be a part of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Are we going to see him star or let's say sail in the movie soon? Let's learn what the actor himself has to say.

Austin Butler about joining Pirates of the Caribbean

While talking about his soon-to-be-released project, the Dune: Part 2 star opened up and spoke of his favorite movie from his childhood. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Austin Butler also responded to the rumors of him starring in a Pirates of the Caribbean reboot.

The rumors began after The DisInsider reported Disney has an interest in Butler, wanting him to star in a totally new reboot.

When he was asked about the same, the 32-year-old actor responded, "Oh really, I haven't heard about that." He then added that he loved the film series in his young days.

Talking about the rumors, while being accompanied by his co-star in the new movie, The Bikeriders, Jodie Comer, the Elvis actor mentioned, "That just reminded me of when I was a kid."

Butler continued that during his days in elementary school, he had to make posters of his “favorite music” or “your favorite actors” and he chose to make one of Pirates of the Caribbean.

However, the actor also stated that working in a reboot would be tough for him as “they did it so well." Butler then stressed that he loved how Johnny Depp carried the character of Jack Sparrow.

About Pirates of the Caribbean

The grand Disney franchise began with the 2003 movie The Curse of the Black Pearl. The initial movies starred Depp, alongside Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley. Its second and third installments, Dead Man's Chest and At World's End became huge hits gaining great recognition from its fans.

Its recent installments include 2011’s On Stranger Tides which starred Penelope Cruz alongside Ian McShane and then came 2017’s Dead Men Tell No Tales having Javier Bardem and Kaya Scodelario in its cast.

In March this year, producer Jerry Bruckheimer stated to Comicbook.com that the new film would be a reboot starting fresh with new ideas.

“We're gonna reboot Pirates, so that is easier to put together because you don't have to wait for certain actors," he mentioned.

