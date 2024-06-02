Venice Film Festival 2024: All Films Rumored To Premiere At The Event, Ft Joker 2 Folie A Deux, Johnny Depp's Modi & Angelina Jolie's Maria

The recent update is the upcoming Venice Film Festival is generating more and more buzz to premiere films featuring top Hollywood stars and celebrities like Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix, Angelina Jolie, Daniel Craig, Johnny Depp, George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Gal Gadot, and Ana de Armas.

However, Venice film festival chief Alberto Barbera still needs to review some submitted works expected to be selected; several other globally renowned films have already secured spots at the prestigious Venice Film Festival. However, some of the more mainstream entries may be screened out of competition.

Todd Phillips' edgy musical sequel Joker 2: Folie à Deux, featuring Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix, is a likely contender for competition, alongside Pablo Larraín's Maria Callas biopic Maria, starring Jolie.

Larraín's biopics Spencer and Jackie both premiered at Venice

Larraín's last two films about tragic women — Spencer with Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana and Jackie starring Natalie Portman as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis — both premiered at the Lido.

Another film that is also likely to compete at the Venice Film Festival is Luca Guadagnino's movie Queer, based on William S. Burroughs' work. Daniel Craig portrays the main character, an American expatriate in Mexico struggling with heroin addiction. Drew Starkey from Outer Banks co-stars as a younger man with whom the expat becomes deeply infatuated. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Also on the list are the action comedy Wolf, directed by Jon Watts, which stars Clooney and Pitt as two fixers who have to team up to conceal a major crime, and Ron Howard's survival thriller Eden, featuring Jude Law, Ana de Armas, Sydney Sweeney, Vanessa Kirby, and Daniel Brühl. However, these films will likely be screened outside the competition and may not compete for the Golden Lion.

Advertisement

Johnny Depp returns to Venice as director with Modi biopic

Golden Globe awardee, American actor and musician Johnny Depp , who had a successful comeback at Cannes last year for his role as King Louis XV, might return to Venice. This time, he could be there as the director of Modi, a biopic about Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. The film stars Riccardo Scamarcio as Modigliani and features Al Pacino as Maurice Gangnat, an art collector.

It will be intriguing to see if Depp's second attempt at directing, over 25 years after his poorly received film The Brave, will be selected for the Venice Film Festival. There's curiosity about which section it might be placed in. Additionally, it's still being determined whether this project will contribute to rejuvenating Depp's career following his widely publicized legal battle with his ex-wife, Amber Heard .

Meanwhile, Venice is expected to showcase diverse international films, with strong contenders like Mike Leigh's Hard Truths and Walter Salles' I'm Still Here. Although Cannes is becoming increasingly important for launching award-worthy films, Venice remains the preferred choice for streaming platforms and studios looking to kickstart their Oscar campaigns.

ALSO READ: Ron Howard’s “Eden” Starring Jude Law, Ana de Armas, And Sydney Sweeney To Premiere In Venice Film Festival? Rumors Explored