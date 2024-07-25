Chris Brown Hit with USD 15 Million Lawsuit by Security Guard Claiming Injuries from Backstage Fight

Trigger Warning: This article includes detailed descriptions of physical assault and violence.

It appears that singer Chris Brown is getting deeply entangled in lawsuits. Reportedly, in the latest incident, he and Yella Beezy are being sued by a security guard for USD 15 million. The security guard claims that he was injured during a backstage brawl that occurred on Friday night.

Details about the lawsuit filed by security Gaurd

As per TMZ’s report, a security guard named Frederick R. Overpeck filed a suit alleging that he was working at the Dickies Arena and was instructed to look after the backstage area. This is where the alleged brawl occurred.

For the unversed, a suit was filed on July 22 (Monday) by lawyers Tony Bubzee and Caroline Adams, claiming that four individuals—Larry Parker, Joseph Lewis, Charles Bush, and Da Marcus Powell—were allegedly severely assaulted by the singer and his associates in the backstage area.

As per the outlet, in the lawsuit, it was claimed that four individuals were invited to the Under The Influence singer’s VIP experience. They claimed that things turned violent when Brown’s camp realized that they were allegedly former ops.

According to the publication, the four individuals' version of the events is supported by Overpeck’s filings, which claim that the vocalist allegedly gave the command to his crew, which included Yella Beezy, to “f**k them up.” The lawsuit further characterizes the event as a “prison yard beat down!!!”

Overpeck asserted that he saw a 300-pound individual crush one of the men like a bug, and Team Beezy punched and kicked him when he attempted to intervene.

More about Frederick R. Overpeck’s injuries and previous lawsuit

According to the security guard, a 58-year-old father of two who works two jobs, he was unaware of Chris Brown’s identity. However, he alleged that the singer’s goons left him with a broken hip and damaged vertebrae in his neck. He is seeking damages in the amount of at least USD 15 million, per the publication.

As per Billboard, the four individuals who claimed to have been assaulted by Brown's associates have named three people in their lawsuit besides the singer: Sinko Ceej, Hood Boss, and Yella Beezy.

Reportedly, the plaintiffs' legal team stated that Ceej has spent eight years in prison and has been linked to a gang previously. According to the attorneys, Yella Beezy has been arrested many times for assault and firearm possession.

The four individuals who were allegedly assaulted are seeking USD 50 million from the rapper for compensatory and punitive damages.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same