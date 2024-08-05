‘I Haven’t Scraped the Surface’: Meghan Markle Opens Up About Having Suicidal Thoughts During Her Time in the Royal Family

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of suicide.

Meghan Markle recently discussed her decision to openly share her struggles with suicidal thoughts as she and Prince Harry launched The Parents’ Network through their Archewell Foundation. Markle revealed that she hasn’t fully shared her mental health journey yet.

The Duchess of Sussex told CBS News, “When you’ve been through any level of pain or trauma, I believe part of our healing journey (certainly part of mine) is being able to be open about it.”

Markle added, “And you know, I haven’t scraped the surface of my experience. But I do think that I would never want someone else to feel that way. And I would never want someone else to be making those sorts of plans. And I would never want someone else to not be believed.”

She further explained that if sharing her experiences can help save someone or encourage others to genuinely check on their loved ones, despite appearances, then it is worth it. She is prepared to face any backlash for her openness.

In a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle revealed that she considered suicide while in the royal family and did not receive the mental health help she needed, according to Deadline.

Markle told Winfrey, “Look, I was really ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to admit it to Harry, especially because I know how much loss he has suffered. But I knew that if I didn’t say it, I would do it … and I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.”

Advertisement

The Parents’ Network supports those who have lost a child due to social media. Meghan aims to create a safer online environment for their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Meghan and Harry's children are young, aged three and five. Meghan told CBS News that their primary desire as parents is to protect them. Aware of the issues in the online space, they are grateful to contribute to positive change.

The Duchess of Sussex stated, "We know that there’s a lot of work to be done there, and we’re just happy to be able to be a part of change for good.”

While Meghan discussed mental health during the interview, Prince Harry was reported by the media outlet Mint to have appeared 'bored.'

A teaser of a pre-recorded interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, released on YouTube, has drawn attention from body language experts. In the video, the Duke of Sussex appeared "bored" and "disengaged," according to Mint.

Advertisement

Body language expert Judi James observed that Prince Harry seemed very "disengaged" during the conversation with Jane Pauley, while she described Meghan Markle's engagement as powerful, as reported by Mint.

The full interview with the British royal couple will air on CBS in the US on Sunday, August 4.

If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: 'He's Home': Naomi Watts Posts a Sweet Snap of Her Son Cuddling Their Dog