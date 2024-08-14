Pokémon Horizons and Jurassic World Return in Netflix’s Fall 2024 Kids & Family Slate

Fall is a season of movie season, especially with its crisp air and late summer sunshine. It's the time when you want to curl up with popcorn and a movie on Netflix, enjoying the familiar pulsing Tudum sound. This fall movie season offers a variety of options for viewers, including star-filled ensembles, beloved book adaptations, thrillers, family-friendly fun, bold retellings, action-packed journeys, prestige dramas, and fascinating documentaries on Netflix. These options cater to various interests, whether you're at home or catching up on popular features.

Netflix is set to release several new and returning series and films for its Kids & Family fall slate, following the announcement of premiere dates for the video game-based animated series Arcane season 2 and the anime series Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance. New titles include Gabby's Dollhouse season 10, Cocomelon special CoComelon Lane: The Nursery Rhyme Musical, and Migration, the Illumination animated comedy.

In October, Netflix will premiere the Halloween special The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist, kids' animated series Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 2, and the new preschool series Mighty MonsterWheelies, which reimagines the classic Universal Monsters as half-monster, half-truck vehicle heroes in the city of Motorvania.

Netflix is set to release new episodes of various animated series in November, including Spellbound, Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase, Wonderoos season 2, Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 4, The Creature Cases Chapter 4, Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld, The Dragon Prince, and That Christmas, along with the original animated movie.

Below are the full list of kids' movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this fall.

Netflix Preschool: Fall 2024

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 10 (Available Now)

CoComelon Lane: The Nursery Rhyme Musical (August 19)

Hot Wheels Let's Race: Season 2 (September 9)

Mighty MonsterWheelies (October 14)

Wonderoos: Season 2 (November 18)

The Creature Cases: Chapter 4 (December 2)

Netflix Kids: Fall 2024

The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist (October 3)

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 2 (October 17)

Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase (November 1)

Pokémon Horizons: The Series, Part 4 (November 22)

The Dragon Prince: Season 7 (December 19)

Our Oceans (Fall 2024)

Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld (Winter 2024)

Netflix Family Films: Fall and Winter 2024

Migration (August 19)

Spellbound (November 22)

That Christmas (December 6)

In addition to the above slate of new movies and series, Netflix has two ongoing podcasts including Bedtime Stories with Netflix Jr. and Popcorn Brainstorm! Jokes & Trivia for Kids. The latter will be dropping new episodes throughout the Fall featuring companion episodes to Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie, Spellbound, and The Dragon Prince.

