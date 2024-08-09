Arcane Season 2 Leaks Spark Outrage as Fans Rally in Support of Creators

For the last few days, things have not been going so well for Netflix, which had several episodes, and even an entire series, of their shows leaked months ahead of the premiere. Joining the list is the highly anticipated Arcane Season 2, whose first 5 episodes are making the rounds online. This is one of the biggest security breaches that the streaming platform has suffered in recent years.

The Arcane Season 2 leak comes amidst other shows like Dandadan and Ranma ½ having their episodes leaked. Similar to these, the episodes of Arcane Season 2 were of low quality with timestamps and watermarks. There has been no confirmation of whether these are original production episodes, and we will have to wait until the official ones are released.

As of writing, Netflix has yet to comment on the ongoing situation. The leaks started as opening and ending themes for many shows before entire episodes surfaced on public forum sites like 4chan and some torrent websites. News of the leaks broke out on X (formerly Twitter) first, and the links went viral.

Studio Fortiche had spent years working on the sequel, which primarily focuses on sisters Vi and Jinx. Many creators of the shows that were affected by the leaks took to X to request fans not to watch the leaks. A lot of fans rushed to support the creators of their favorite series, especially the League of Legends fanbase, raising their voices against the leaks.

User @GETJIINXED (X) urged concerns on how watching leaks is incredibly defensive to the creators. While fans may be excited about getting early access to the shows, it is often the creators and studios who suffer heavy losses. Another user, @carver_fisher (X), said that leak culture is one of the worst things and wishes for the links to be taken down.

Arcane Season 2 is based on the game League of Legends by Riot Games, who are also producing the series. After Season 1 of the series ended on a cliffhanger, fans were excited to see the aftermath of Jinx’s attack on the council. With Piltover and Zuan rallying their forces, we cannot wait for the war scenes!

Terminator Zero and Re:Zero Season 3 were also affected by the attack, with the former having all the episodes leaked. We kindly encourage our readers to support the creators and wait for the official release of the episodes. Until then stay tuned for updates on Arcane Season 2!

