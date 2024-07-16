Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 3 Set To Stream On Netflix? Find Out

A new chapter of Pokémon Horizons, the 26th season of the Pokémon anime and the first installment of the Horizons story, is set to hit Netflix next month. The first chapter premiered on the streaming giant in March and is now bracing itself for Part 3.

The second part of the series was released in May and has kept fans hooked. Are you ready for more new and exciting adventures with Liko, Sprigatito, Roy, Fuecoco, and the Rising Volt Tacklers as they explore the wide Pokémon universe? Here’s everything you need to know about the show and its upcoming third part.

When will Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 3 begin streaming on Netflix?

As per Pokémon’s official website, the third part of Pokémon Horizons: The Series will begin streaming on Netflix on August 9 in the US. You can take a look at the Pokémon YouTube channel for a sneak peek of the upcoming part.

What can we expect from Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 3?

In the latest episodes of Pokémon Horizons, Liko and Roy, accompanied by their partner Pokémon, Fuecoco and Sprigatito, delve deeper into their exploration of various regions in the Pokémon world alongside Friede, Captain Pikachu, and the rest of the Rising Volt Tacklers. Part 3 sees them facing formidable challenges from the Explorers, during which they uncover more about Pokémon Trainer Lucius and the Six Heroes.

Liko eventually discovers that the Pokémon who changed from her pendant is Terapagos after seeing her grandmother. However, the Explorers go on the attack, chasing Terapagos first and then aiming for the black Rayquaza, upsetting the family get-together. As Liko and Roy continue their training to become stronger, the Brave Olivine welcomes two new Pokémon citizens, and the Rising Volt Tacklers search for clues regarding the Six Heroes as they attempt to learn more about the Ancient Poké Ball. The crew then discovers another of Lucius's Six Heroes thanks to a tale of a singing Pokémon, and the black Rayquaza isn't far behind.

The titles of the episodes expected to stream in the third part from 25 to 36 are:

Reunion at the Ancient Castle!

Rivals in the Dark of Night!

Terapagos’s Adventure

As Long as I’m With My Friends

The Stolen Treasure

Orla and the Poké Ball Smith

Slip and Crash! A Mystery Pokémon?!

Song Within the Mist

Lapras’s Feelings for its Friends

The Roaring Black Rayquaza

Respective Journeys

A Duo in the Wilderness: Friede and Cap

Operation Perfuton Friendship!

About Pokémon Horizons: The Series

The 26th season of Pokémon, Pokémon Horizons: The Series is known as Pocket Monsters: Liko and Roy's Departure, Pocket Monsters: The Sparkling of Terapagos, and Pocket Monsters: Terastal Debut in Japan, which premiered in April last year. So far, 58 episodes have been aired in Japan and as per Bulbapedia, the series will feature at least 63 episodes as long as they are still aired in Japan.

Saori Den serves as the director, while Daiki Tomiyasu serves as the executive director of the series. Dai Satō is the script supervisor, along with Rei Yamazaki as the character designer and Conisch as the music composer.

