Post Malone Drops His Debut Country Album F-1 Trillion; All We Know About The Project

Well, the wait is finally over, as Post Malone has released his latest album on August 16, 2024. The one being called F-1 Trillion has become a celebratory project for not just core Malone fans but even those who have been waiting for him to experiment with this genre once again.

The Sunflower artist is known for stepping into the element of hip-hop while trying his skills with rock and even experimenting with pop as well as R&B. However, this time, the White Inversion artist has come up surprising everyone while introducing the Country genre within his latest album.

The recently released project happens to be Post Malone's sixth studio album, with mind-blowing 18 tracks. The album was confirmed back in the month of June this year, with a really intriguing track, I Had Some Help.

And why wouldn't it be an intriguing one? After all, it also features the Wasted on You artist and a lovely face of the country genre, Morgan Wallen.

The Take What You Want artist also released a few more tracks while on the way to launch the album. These songs are called Pour Me a Drink and Guy for That, which feature artists such as Blake Shelton and Luke Combs, respectively.

Besides Wallen, Shelton, and Combs, the album F-1 Trillion even has appearances from some of the best names in the industry, including Dolly Parton, Brad Paisley, and even Hank Williams Jr.

However, the list is still unfinished as Post Malone’s latest album also features, Chris Stapleton as well as Jelly Roll.

In the run-up to this album, the Wrapped Around Your Finger artist shared a number of posts on his personal Instagram account, where he promoted his love for the country genre. While the Waiting For Never artist shared his new look in a shirt, jeans, and a cowboy hat, he also shared his 2024 tour dates.

The set of shows will begin on September 8, 2024, and run till October 27. The star will have his first show in Salt Lake City and conclude the trek in Austin, Texas while making stops in Boston, Virginia Beach, Atalanta, Pelham, as well as in Nashville.

Malone had recently updated his list with a few cities, including two shows in Houston and two in Austin, all scheduled to take place in October.

