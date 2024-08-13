Post Malone Opens Up About Being a Dad; Says Fatherhood Changed His 'Life in the Best Way Ever'

Post Malone has been reflecting on his new life as a father, describing it as a complete transformation. In a recent interview with Anthony Mason for CBS Sunday Morning, the 29-year-old singer shared the lessons he has learned from fatherhood.

Malone, who has his daughter's initials, DDP, tattooed on his forehead, believes fatherhood has positively changed him. He recounted feeling penniless and isolated about four years ago, but now, his life has improved significantly thanks to his daughter and her mother.

"Four years ago, I was on a rough path. It was terrible," Malone admitted to Mason, revealing that "loneliness" was a major issue for him at the time.

Malone now feels rejuvenated, calling fatherhood "the most amazing thing."

Last month, PEOPLE got an exclusive first look at Bob’s practice video for the song Yours, which will be featured on the upcoming F-1 Trillion album set for release on August 16. While Express has remained mostly quiet about the song's meaning, Malone shared in an interview that it holds special significance for him as it is about his future daughter’s wedding. He hopes the song will be played at weddings and become a favorite for many. Malone had previewed the track on social media on Father’s Day and is eager to release the full version.

In Yours, Malone expresses the mixed emotions he feels imagining himself walking his daughter down the aisle. He reflects on the pain of letting her go, remembering her first pink dress even as she wears white for the ceremony. The song touches on cherished memories like her first steps and first words.

Malone struggles with the everyday emotions fathers face as they prepare their daughters for this new chapter in their lives. He acknowledges that while she may become someone else’s partner, she will always be his everything. The song conveys his acceptance of another person loving his daughter, with lyrics like, "And we'll both love her forever / But I loved her long before / And one day I know I'll give her away / Buddy, that don't mean she's yours."

