Power Book II: Ghost Season 4; Release Schedule, How To Watch And More

The last ten episodes of Power Book II: Ghost are approaching the midseason finale, generating significant interest after a promising start. The fourth season of "Power" attracted 6.5 million viewers in its first week across various platforms, solidifying its status as a standout continuation of the Power franchise following the original series' conclusion in 2020.

In this Starz crime drama, Michael Rainey Jr. reprises his role as Tariq St. Patrick, the son of James St. Patrick (Ghost), who became notorious following his father's death in the original series. However, his character evolves in Power Book II: Ghost, where he juggles dual lives as an Ivy League college student and an emerging drug dealer.

A closer look at Power Book II: Ghost Season 4

Season 4 of Power Book II: Ghost entertains viewers with its unique plot, promising an array of surprises and deeper insights as Tariq navigates through redemption and numerous power struggles. Over the first three seasons, Tariq's journey increasingly entangles him in a life of crime while he simultaneously pursues his educational and inheritance goals.

The season's opener coincides with the tenth anniversary of "Power," and the season will be split into two parts. As the show resumes, Tariq and Brayden (played by Gianni Paolo) find themselves in turmoil following their initial conflicts with Effie, the Tejadas, and Noma. Feeling cornered and betrayed, they must concoct a new strategy to survive.

Adding to the tension, Det. Don Carter (played by Michael Ealy) arrives with the intent to dismantle Tariq's operations and neutralize everyone supporting him, further escalating the stakes.

The schedule of Power Book II: Ghost episodes

The final season of Power Book II: Ghost is set to premiere on Starz starting September 6, with five new episodes. Fans in the United States can watch at midnight ET on the Starz app or at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Starz cable channel.

Canadian viewers can catch the show at 9 p.m. ET. The availability on both the cable channel and the app allows for a collaborative viewing experience or the flexibility for binge-watching. This dual release ensures that fans can stay up-to-date with the latest developments in the series.

Power Book II: Ghost is known for its rich character development and powerful drama, captivating audiences as a thrilling continuation of the Power series. With its launch on September 6, Power Book II: Ghost promises to deliver engaging storytelling and keep viewers on the edge of their seats until the series concludes.

June 14: Episode 2 – To Thine Ownself

June 21: Episode 3 – Birthright

June 28: Episode 4 – The Reckoning

July 5: Episode 5 – Ego Death

