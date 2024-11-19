'Prankster' Arnold Schwarzenegger Convinced 'Gullible' Penelope Ann Miller That She Was Fooled And Bought A Used BMW On Kindergarten Cop, Actress Recalls

Penelope Ann Miller has one perfect memory from the Kindergarten Cop movie set, as she recalled her time with the athletic Austrian, Arnold Schwarzenegger. The actress recently shared how she was pranked by the former governor of California while filming their 1990 movie.

During an appearance on the Still Here Hollywood podcast, the actress described Schwarzenegger as “a big prankster."

She then recounted the entire scenario that took place between her and the Commando actor.

Penelope Ann Miller had just bought a new car, which was delivered to the set of Kindergarten Cop. Since this was her first-ever vehicle, a lot of excitement surrounded it, especially when Arnold Schwarzenegger caught sight of it.

“I got this shiny red BMW,” recalled the Reagan actress, as she invited Schwarzenegger out of his trailer.

As the two stars approached the car, the True Lies actor asked Miller whether the car was new.

A nervous Miller anxiously replied that she had just bought it.

However, Schwarzenegger, with a tone of doubt, said, “Oh, I don't know, Penelope,” while he began inspecting the car, circling it, and even checking underneath, as the The Birth of a Nation actress recalled.

Miller then told Schwarzenegger to check the odometer, which read “zero.” To this, he replied that car companies often reset the odometer and that the car might have already been driven.

This made the American Dresser actress think she had been scammed by BMW and sold a used car. However, it turned out that the case was the other way around.

During the podcast, Penelope Ann Miller then recalled that she was about to call the dealer and tell them, “Arnold Schwarzenegger told me you sold me a used car!”

Looking at her worried state of mind, the actor from Terminator 2: Judgment Day then called her “gullible.”

Ann Miller then went on to call her co-star a person who constantly likes to joke around and have a good time on the set of his movies.

Meanwhile, during her podcast, Ann Miller even appreciated the businessman qualities of the Conan the Barbarian actor.

She spoke of how Schwarzenegger was always interested in the “whole aspect” of a movie from acting in it to even learning about the box office collection and more.

