Who Are Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Kids? Learn About All His Children, From Katherine To Joseph

Arnold Schwarzenegger has undoubtedly enjoyed a rewarding career along with a rich family life. He is the father of five children, four of whom—Katherine, Christina, Patrick, and Christopher—he shares with his former wife, Maria Shriver. The couple separated in 2011.

Schwarzenegger has one more child, Joseph, with his longtime housekeeper, Mildred Patricia Baena. His having a child with Mildred was part of a major controversy. When he appeared on The Howard Stern Show in 2015, the actor discussed the controversy, sharing that it was difficult for everyone, but it happened. “It has happened and now we have to figure it out, right?” he said.

The actor's life has surely gotten more fulfilling as he became a grandfather to his eldest daughter Katherine and her husband Chris Pratt’s children, Lyla Maria, Eloise Christina, and their newborn son, Ford Fitzgerald.

Many know about the veteran actor, but not many are aware of his children. Keep reading to learn all about Arnold Schwarzenegger’s kids.

Katherine Eunice Schwarzenegger

Katherine, born in 1989, is the oldest of the Schwarzenegger clan. Her middle name holds significance as it honors her maternal grandmother, Eunice Kennedy, who was the younger sister of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy.

She is an accomplished author. At the age of 21, she made it onto the New York Times best-seller list with the release of her book titled Rock What You’ve Got: Secrets To Loving Your Inner And Outer Beauty From Someone Who’s Been There And Back, according to a People magazine article.

Katherine went on to publish more books, including I Just Graduated...Now What?, The Gift Of Forgiveness, and Maverick And Me. She is also an animal rights advocate and an ambassador for Best Friends Animal Society and the ASPCA.

Katherine crossed paths with Chris Pratt after meeting at church in 2018, and the pair quickly hit it off. They got engaged in January 2019 and walked down the aisle in July of that year. The couple shares three children: daughters Lyla and Eloise, and their newborn son, Ford Fitzgerald, born on November 8, 2024.

During the premiere of Fubar in 2023, the Terminator star expressed his feelings about his eldest daughter taking up motherhood. He told People: “It's nice to see your kids having kids themselves and to watch this new dimension.” He added, “You see them growing up, and you see them going to school and getting smart and getting their degrees, getting their jobs and all this, but now seeing them be a parent? It's fantastic. It's really great.”

Christina Maria Aurelia Schwarzenegger

Christina, born in 1991, is the second oldest daughter of the acclaimed actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. She studied at Georgetown University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in English. Later, she attended Parsons School of Design to study interior architecture.

Christina worked with Gwyneth Paltrow’s brand, Goop, as an editor for three years. In addition to her editorial work, she is also a founding member of the Special Olympics Founder’s Council.

Alongside her mother, Maria, Christina served as co-executive producer for the documentary Take Your Pills, which was released on Netflix in 2018. The documentary explores the widespread use of Adderall and how societal pressures contribute to the use of controlled substances, a topic Christina personally relates to, given her own experiences with Adderall addiction.

Patrick Arnold Shriver Schwarzenegger

Patrick, born in 1993, is following in his father’s footsteps and carving out a path for himself in the world of acting. He is also a graduate of the USC Marshall School of Business, according to reports.

In terms of his acting credits, Patrick appeared briefly in the movie Benchwarmers, released in 2006. He also starred in Moxie (2021) and had a role in the HBO series The Staircase.

During an interview with Today in 2020, Patrick shared that his parents were “proud” of him for pursuing a career in Hollywood, much like his father. He described the experience as “surreal,” recalling how he used to visit movie sets with his father as a child, which was his "favorite activity."

He said, “He's really proud of me, and they’re so supportive,” adding that he couldn’t have asked for a “better parent duo.”

Patrick, who reportedly dated Miley Cyrus in the past, is now engaged to Abby Champion. The couple began dating in 2015 and announced their engagement in December 2023.

Christopher Sargent Shriver Schwarzenegger

Christopher, born in 1997, seems to prefer staying out of the public eye. According to People magazine, he graduated from the University of Michigan. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, his graduation ceremony was unconventional, as he graduated online.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, his proud father, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram to commemorate the occasion. In the post, he edited an image of Christopher in a cap and gown in front of the University of Michigan’s emblem.

The actor expressed his love for his son and acknowledged that while the graduation ceremony wasn’t the big celebration Christopher had dreamed of for years, walking across a stage wasn’t what made him proud.

He added, “It's your compassion, your hard work, your vision, your critical thinking, and your selflessness that make me burst with pride. I can't wait to watch you keep climbing and succeeding.”

Joseph Baena

Joseph, born in 1997, is the son of veteran actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and his longtime housekeeper, Mildred Patricia Baena. For the first seven to eight years of his life, Joseph’s identity remained private, until people began noticing his striking resemblance to his father, according to People magazine.

In the Arnold docuseries on Netflix, the Fubar star candidly discussed his affair with Mildred. While reflecting on his infidelity, Schwarzenegger admitted that it was “wrong,” but emphasized that he never wanted Joseph to feel unwelcome in the world. He expressed his love for Joseph, saying he has "turned out to be an extraordinary young man."

During Joseph’s 2022 appearance on the Unwaxed Podcast, hosted by Sophia and Sistine Stallone, he shared that it took some time for him and his father to get “really close” and reach a point where they could joke around and talk about anything.

Like his father, Joseph is also passionate about bodybuilding. He graduated from Pepperdine University in 2019 and works as a real estate agent with ARIA Properties. In addition, he is an up-and-coming actor.

His film credits include roles in Bully High (2021) and Gunner (2024). Joseph also competed on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars and delivered several impressive performances alongside professional dancer Daniella Karagach.

