Arnold Schwarzenegger And Uma Thurman Have A 'Freeze And Ivy' Reunion More Than Two Decades After Batman & Robin; See HERE

Spoiler Alert: Mr. Freeze And Poison Ivy have teamed up after a 27-year hiatus. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Uma Thurman who played these famous characters in the 1997 Batman & Robin movie have shared a reunion selfie on social media sending waves of nostalgia among fans.

Schwarzenegger posted the photograph on Instagram on Saturday, September 14, hinting that now even Batman should be careful as the villainous duo is back in action in his caption. This excited the fans who started remiscing the nostalgia that came along with the movie, with one fan writing, "George Clooney you have 24 hours to respond", another quoting Mr. Freeze’s few amazing dialogues from the movie and appreciated the throwback.

The Terminator star goofily captioned the post, "Freeze and Ivy, reunited. Watch out, Batman."

Batman & Robin was the last and the fourth movie in the original Batman film series made by Warner Bros. It was directed by Joel Schumacher. The movie made 238 million USD in box office earnings worldwide. The movie featured George Clooney as Bruce Wayne or Batman, taking the baton from Val Kilmer. It also boasted Arnold Schwarzenegger as Victor Fries i.e. Mr. Freeze, Uma Thurman as Poison Ivy, Alicia Silverstone as Batgirl, alongside Chris O'Donnell as Dick Grayson or Robin.

Even though there was quite a buzz around this throwback, the Batman & Robin story didn’t cut much ice with critics when it was out. The film received poor praise and it’s easy to understand why it got a 12 percent on Rotten tomatoes.

Critics lambasted the film for being too light, trying too hard on the humor and having no substance. They found the film too silly. Its lukewarm reception led to the halting of Warner Bros. plans for any future Batmans, nevertheless, its fiery and unforgettable acts contributed to finding its special niche in the history of superhero films.

George Clooney has been quite vocal regarding his disdain for the film and even shared that he was afraid to let his wife Amal watch the movie for fear of how she would regard him. This notwithstanding, the film has somewhat been received decades later campy and charming, particularly, the performances from Arnold Schwarzenegger and Uma Thurman as Mr. Freeze and Poison Ivy.

