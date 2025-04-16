Sean 'Diddy' Combs Adds Young Thug's Lawyer Brian Steel to His Defense Team Ahead of Upcoming Trial; All We Know

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to s*xual abuse

Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is charged with s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution, is expected to go to trial soon, and he is seemingly leaving no stone unturned to hire the best criminal defense team to increase his chances of acquittal.

According to a new court filing shared by legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff on social media on Tuesday, high-profile attorney Brian Steel has filed a motion requesting to appear as an out-of-state lawyer for the music mogul.

Steel, a Georgia-based attorney best known for repping Young Thug in his YSL RICO case, has requested permission to practice in the Southern District of New York so that he can join Diddy's trial team.

The move comes amid ongoing changes to the rapper's legal team. In February this year, attorney Anthony Ricco filed a motion to withdraw from the Diddy case without giving a reason for the request.

According to some reports, attorney Mark Geragos, who is representing the Menendez brothers, Erik and Lyle, in their ongoing legal battle for freedom, is also expected to play a significant role in the trial. Diddy has also been in search of a Black female attorney to join his trial team, according to TMZ. However, Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos will continue to be lead counsels in the case.

Young Thug's lawyer, Brian Steel, grabbed headlines in June last year when he took a contempt charge and was subjected to a dramatic, on-camera arrest for refusing to disclose how he learned about a controversial conversation between Judge Ural Glanville, prosecutors, and a key witness. The contempt charge was later dropped, and the judge involved was removed from the case entirely.

On Monday, Diddy's lead attorneys spoke before Judge Arun Subramanian and requested for the trial to be pushed back at least two more weeks. The lawyers claimed that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York has not been fully sharing material with them. Another hearing is set for Friday.

Meanwhile, Diddy has been in custody in the Metropolitan Detention Center for nearly seven months.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

