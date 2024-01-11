Prince Harry and Meghan Markle South Park Episode: Plot, where to watch, episode number and more

In the 321st episode of South Park's 26th season, The Worldwide Privacy Tour, creators Trey Parker, and Matt Stone take a humorous jab at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's publicized decision to step back from the Royal Family and their subsequent rebranding. The animated series brings the Prince of Canada and his wife to South Park, thrusting them into a clash with resident fourth-grader Kyle Broflovski.

Branding and privacy dilemmas

The storyline unfolds as Ike Broflovski's grief over the Queen of Canada's funeral hampers Kyle's gaming plans. Seeking CumHammer Brand Management's brand advice, Kyle discovers victim-centric branding's perils. The Prince and his wife, claiming to desire privacy, move next door to the Broflovskis, leading to a hilarious clash over noisy activities and conflicting privacy claims.

As the Prince's wife launches magazine covers featuring herself in Kyle's house, he tries various victim brands. However, when he rejects engineered public images, asserting that authenticity defines a person, the Prince reconsiders his approach. The episode concludes with a unique basketball court scene where the Prince plays drums, emphasizing a shift toward normalcy.

Reception and impact: South Park's dominance

The Worldwide Privacy Tour received positive reviews, earning an 8.5 out of 10 from Bubbleblabber.com. Critics praised South Park's ability to deliver biting satire and its consistent success in ratings. The episode's inspiration from Meghan Markle's remarks on privacy during an Oprah interview added an extra layer of relevance, sparking discussions about the thin line between public life and personal privacy.

Royal Response: Upset yet unlikely legal action

Reportedly, Meghan Markle was upset about the episode but didn’t go for any lawsuit. Despite her discomfort, the episode added a unique South Park flavor to the ongoing discussions surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's privacy concerns.

In true South Park fashion, The Worldwide Privacy Tour proves that the show's biting satire remains as potent as ever, poking fun at real-world events with irreverent humor and social commentary. Recently premiered and now accessible on southpark.cc.com, The Worldwide Privacy Tour satirizes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bid to escape royal scrutiny, showcasing their fictional retreat to South Park.

