Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting their 'Third Child'? Exploring the truth behind latest rumor

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duchess and the Duke of Sussex, have been in the spotlight for multiple reasons. After their grand 2018 union, the couple welcomed their child Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in 2019 and, in 2021, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Departing from royal norms, the pair prioritizes privacy and philanthropy through their foundation, Archewell, championing social causes. Their unique family journey continues to captivate while recent speculations suggest a potential third child, adding an intriguing layer to their evolving narrative of carving a distinct path within the royal spotlight.

Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry planning for their third child?

Recent reports suggest that Doria Ragland, mother of the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, is staying with her daughter and son-in-law, Prince Harry, at their Montecito mansion in California. Sources claim that Doria has assumed a central caregiving role for the royal couple's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, essentially becoming the nurturing presence in the household. The move has ignited speculations, particularly regarding Meghan and Harry's alleged plans for a third child, adding a new layer to their evolving family dynamics.

Rumors of a potential third child of Meghan and Harry had initially surfaced in November 2023, with the Daily Mail reporting, “and there are rumors they would love to have a third child, even though Harry has previously said they would have no more than two children to save the planet from over-population.” The recent development of Doria's relocation has reignited these rumors, prompting media outlets to delve into the couple's purported plans for 2024.

In a report titled "‘THIRD CHILD’: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big 2024 move," news.com.au suggests that the royal couple is making undisclosed strategic decisions that could lead to significant changes within their family. As the Duchess' mother becomes an integral part of their household, the anticipation surrounding Meghan and Harry's next steps intensifies.

All about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s kids

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, proudly parent two royally adorable children. Their firstborn, son Archie Harrison, arrived in 2019 during their tenure as senior members of the Royal Family. After stepping back from royal duties in January 2020, the couple embraced a new chapter in Santa Barbara, California, where they welcomed their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana, in June 2021.

Despite retaining their royal titles, Harry and Meghan prioritize a private life, refraining from daily use or official work on behalf of the royal family. Instead, their focus centers on impactful initiatives through the Archewell Foundation. This includes supporting education access, women's empowerment, and combating racial injustice. Meghan has also recently launched the Archetypes podcast, reflecting the couple's commitment to using their platform for positive change and contributing to meaningful conversations beyond the traditional royal realm.

During a speech at the 2022 Diana Award ceremony, Prince Harry said, “I see my mum's legacy when I look at my own children every day.”

In April 2022, Prince Harry shared insights into his desire to impart valuable lessons to his children, Archie and Lili with People. Reflecting on his 10 years of service in the British Army, he said, “That I am grateful for every experience I had in and out of my uniform ... That finding your purpose is one of the most gratifying experiences. And that working hard should be fulfilling and rewarding at the same time."

While their life in California is more relaxed than their previous royal roles, the Duke of Sussex acknowledges the challenges of being parents to two youngsters, describing it as "definitely a juggle." Despite the chaos, both Harry and Meghan prioritize moments of self-care as he told Serena Williams in 2022. He said, “Okay, one of the kids has gone to school. The other one's taking a nap. There's a break in our program. It's like, right, it's either work out, take the dog for a walk, get out in nature, maybe meditate."

Archie and Lili, as great-grandchildren of the monarch, did not inherit the titles of prince and princess upon their births. While Archie was eligible for the "courtesy title" of Earl of Dumbarton, his parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, decided not to bestow him with a courtesy title at that time.

