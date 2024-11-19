Prince Harry Breaks Silence On ‘Family Healing’ As He Tours Canada Amid Meghan Markle’s Return Rumors

Prince Harry took a trip to Canada to attend the 2024 Grey Cup game. As the former royal member marked his presence at the event, Meghan Markle was not seen at the venue, which created curiosity amongst the audience and the fans of the couple.

The Duke of Sussex attended a game between the Toronto Argonauts and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Monday and later headed towards the historic military facility in Vancouver. The Duke initiated a program of introducing the Invictus Games to school students.

With Markle being away, the experts revealed that the reason behind a series of solo pictures could be that the duo has opted for different paths to promote the lifestyle of their interest. Meanwhile, to clear the air about his trip, Harry dropped two statements on his and Markle’s official website.

In the statement, the Duke mentioned, "The jersey pass not only marked the connection between the two iconic events but also served as a powerful reminder of the Games’ mission: to inspire, empower, and bring together athletes from around the world who have experienced life-changing injuries or illnesses."

It continued to read, "[It] was a reminder that the journey toward the Games is not just about competition but about coming together as a global community to celebrate resilience, determination and the power of sport to heal and inspire."

In another statement dropped by Prince Harry, he highlighted his conversation with the school students and how he left the kids enlightened with his presence.

The Duke added, "As these students embark on their own learning journeys, they carry forward the message that the power of sport, recovery, and unity can change lives—and together, we can continue to build a more inclusive world for all."

As for the Invictus Games, the former royal member has been an integral part of the organization and personally handles the events since the beginning in 2014. Until last year, Markle had accompanied his husband and met with the participants to extend her wishes.

The fans await a happy picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the games of 2025.

