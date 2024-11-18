Throwback: When Meghan Markle Revealed Her Relationship With Prince Harry, Triggering Royal Palace

While Meghan Markle is happily married to Prince Harry, the couple faced significant struggles early on. The tension particularly escalated when the Suits actress opened up about her relationship with Prince Harry during an interview.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Meghan Markle was interviewed by Vanity Fair’s Sam Kashner in 2017 for their September issue.

Although both Kashner and Markle were instructed to avoid discussing her relationship with Harry—since it had only been speculated and not confirmed at the time—the Duchess of Sussex surprised the interviewer with her responses.

After talking about Meghan's speech at the United Nations and her other initiatives, including writing a letter to Procter and Gamble to change a sexist slogan for its washing-up liquid, the interviewer asked Markle about her relationship with Harry, which was a highly sensational topic back then.

Although Kashner was aware that Meghan Markle would be careful about her words, she surprisingly stated, “We're a couple. We're in love.”

She then went on to add that there will come a time when the couple will have to come forward, also adding that she hopes people who want to know the truth understand that the period was their time.

“This is for us. It's part of what makes it so special—that it's just ours. But we're happy. Personally, I love a great love story,” Markle mentioned.

Their relationship was previously rumored by the media, about which Markle stated that the couple had struggled following the speculations, making their time together “challenging.”

Meghan Markle, however, added that she had gotten a lot of support from her then-boyfriend, adding that they both are two people who are happy in love.

Following the interview that was held at her place, she was given the pre-publication copies of Vanity Fair's September 2017, with another copy of the same issue being sent to Buckingham Palace.

For those unversed, the cover of the issue had a glamorous photo of the actress with words screaming, “Wild about Harry.”

As per Tom Bower, journalist and author of Revenge, the book in which he talked about the incident, which was reported by the Daily Mail recently, Meghan Markle’s openness acted like a “thunderclap,” triggering sensational reactions and shocking the royal palace.

Following this, Meghan called her PR firm, telling them about the palace’s fury.

Meghan Markle and Prince married back on May 19, 2018.

