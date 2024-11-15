What Plans Does Prince William Have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in His Future Reign? Here's What We Know

The rift within the royal family continues to deepen as reports suggest Prince William, the heir to the British throne, has “brutal plans” for his younger brother, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, when he ascends to kingship. Tensions between the brothers, strained since Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties, appear to have no resolution in sight.

According to The Express, sources claim Prince William is already envisioning his future as king and has no intentions of including Harry and Meghan in the core workings of the royal family. An insider reportedly said, “William doesn’t see a future for the Sussexes in the Royal Family. The feeling is that allowing them back into the fold is a bad move, and they should remain on the fringes indefinitely.”

The brothers’ feud escalated significantly following the release of Harry’s memoir, Spare. In the tell-all book, Harry alleged physical altercations with William and revealed deeply personal grievances about life within the royal institution. However, tensions reportedly began earlier, with a falling-out in 2018 over William’s perceived lack of support for Meghan. Royal expert Katie Nicholl noted that Harry accused his brother of “not doing enough to include Meghan in the royal family,” leading to an initial rift that was temporarily resolved by King Charles III.

Advertisement

Recent developments have added to the strain. In 2024, Prince Harry reportedly expressed a willingness to resume some official royal duties following King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis. However, The Mirror reported that William is firmly opposed to the idea, believing it to be a mistake. An insider revealed, “William categorically will not allow Harry to return. He thought it was a bad idea then, and he’s even more certain now.”

The fractured relationship was also highlighted earlier this year at the wedding of Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster. According to The Times, Harry and William were both invited, but only William attended. A source explained, “A civilised understanding was reached between the Duke and Harry, resulting in Harry not attending. With William serving as an usher, it would have been beyond awkward for him to show Harry to his seat.”

As Prince William continues preparing for his eventual reign, it seems unlikely that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will return to royal life in any meaningful capacity. With tensions showing no signs of easing, the relationship between the brothers appears to remain at an impasse, marking a significant shift in the future dynamics of the British monarchy.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Throwback: Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Halloween Celebration Infuriated the Royal Family?