Prince Harry To Reportedly Visit The UK Following King Charles III's Cancer Diagnosis

Prince Harry will be traveling to the UK in the coming days to pay a visit to his father, King Charles III after the British monarch was diagnosed with a form of cancer, as revealed by Buckingham Palace.

Prince Harry spoke with his father and the King personally informed both his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry about his cancer diagnosis, per Buckingham Palace. The King of England also personally informed his siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward about his health concerns.

Prince Harry, who stepped down from royal duties in 2020 and currently resides with his wife, Meghan Markle, and his two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in California USA, is said to travel to his home country in the coming days after his father’s cancer diagnosis.

Prince Harry’s last visit to the royal family was in May 2023 when he returned to the U.K. to attend King Charles’ corporation ceremony. Then, Harry did not sit with the other members of the royal family. Neither did he appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony post the ceremony. His wife and kids stayed back in the USA and did not participate in the royal event. It is unclear as of now if Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle will be joining him to visit the king.

For the unversed, the relationship between Prince Harry and the royal family has been fractured for several years. He has candidly spoken about this in his book Spare as well as in a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey and a 2022 Netflix documentary. Harry and Meghan, the former royals, cited racism directed toward the latter by both the members of the British Royal family and the British press as a reason to step away from royal duties in 2020.

Everything that we know about King Charles’ health

King Charles III, 75, underwent a procedure to treat an enlarged prostate last month, but the palace noted at the time that it was not cancerous.

In a statement confirming King Charles’ cancer diagnosis on Monday, Buckingham Palace said, “During the King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual,” the statement added.

The statement continued, “The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

King Charles was last seen attending church on Sunday at St. Mary Magdalene Church with Queen Camilla.

