Prince William Mentions Brother Prince Harry For The First Time In Years As He Reflects On SPECIAL Childhood Memory: 'I Remember...'

Prince William relives a childhood memory with his brother while narrating the story in his new documentary, making it the first time the Prince of Wales has mentioned his brother in public in a long time.

The member of the British royal family talked about his five-year-long Homewards program in the upcoming documentary Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, which is expected to be released on ITV on October 30 and 31, 2021.

The program title suggests its content quite effectively – everyone can assist in solving the problem of finding houses for homeless people. Joining William’s voice this time again is a memory of the late Princess Diana when brought a young William and Harry to The Passage – a charity that aims to help people who are homeless or at risk.

Diana, as William recalled, had a way of putting everyone in the room at ease and it led to the creation of a happy and friendly atmosphere hitherto to the circumstances. William admitted that at first, he thought that homeless people would be the most miserable, but he was proven wrong as he enjoyed the vibrant mood. He said in the docu clip, "I remember at the time kind of thinking, 'Well if everyone doesn't have a home, they’re all going to be really sad.' But it was incredible how happy an environment it was."

It also shifted his outlook, making him understand that the outlook he had was not the only way to live in this world. Connecting with those who talked about how things were hard for them was a unique concept for him and made him comprehend some of the problems many people struggle with on a daily basis.

Since their first visit to The Passage in 1993, William has kept visiting the charity and in 2019 he became the patron of the organisation after coming back several times. When Harry was asked such opinions in the 2017 interview, he shared the same views and thanked their mom for giving them a chance to experience the ‘normal world’ and many social problems including the issue of homelessness.

Harry told Newsweek in 2017, "My mother took a huge part in showing me an ordinary life, including taking me and my brother to see homeless people. Thank goodness I'm not completely cut off from reality. People would be amazed by the ordinary life William and I live."

The last time the two brothers were seen together in public was at the memorial service held in August for Lord Robert Fellowes, one of their relatives, where the two brothers were reported not to have spoken with each other.

