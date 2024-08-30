Prince William And Prince Harry Reunite At Uncle's Funeral In The UK; Did They Interact? Find Out HERE

Prince William and Prince Harry reunited in the UK for the funeral service of their late uncle, Lord Robert Fellows, who died on July 29 at age 82, of undisclosed causes. The warring brothers attended the service at St. Mary’s Church in Snettisham, Norfolk, on Wednesday, August 28, and they reportedly avoided interacting while there. Lord Fellows was the brother-in-law of the late Princess Diana.

As per The Sun's report, they did not interact with each other. After it was reported that the Duke of Sussex was to miss his uncle’s funeral amid his security issues in his home country, a family friend happily confirmed to the aforementioned publication that “both princes were there” to share the grief of losing their maternal family member. They reportedly both sat in the back but did not sit together.

A separate source told the publication that they didn’t know Harry and the Prince of Wales were there until after the ceremony, as the duo kept their participation in the event very discreet. “William and Harry were both there, but we never saw them speak to each other, and they were keeping their distance,” another source added.

People, citing palace sources, previously reported that Harry's attempts to reach his brother through texts and calls were not being answered. The rift between the brothers is “very bad,” the insider said, but it’s not “irreparable.”

It’s been widely understood that issues between Harry and William began in 2016 after the latter raised flags about Harry moving too quickly in his relationship with Meghan Markle. The discord was first publicized in 2020 when Harry and Meghan announced that they were stepping down from royal duties and moving to the States, where they currently reside with their two children.

The tensions amplified after the pair’s bombshell Oprah interview, where the Suits actress insinuated that Harry’s family was racist. Harry’s equally controversial memoir, Spare, also fueled the fire.

In his book, the Duke of Sussex detailed a physical altercation with William, where he accused his elder brother of grabbing him by the collar and knocking him to the floor. The last time the brothers publicly reunited was in May 2023 at King Charles’s coronation. The duo, however, reportedly did not interact there either.

