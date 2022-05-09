Priyanka Chopra's FIRST photo with her baby girl receives love from Lilly Singh, Jessica Henwick & more

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared the first photo of their baby girl as they announced that she finally came home after being in the NICU for over 100 days. In the photo, Priyanka and Nick lovingly held onto their daughter as they released her first glimpse on Mother's Day. Priyanka also shared an emotional note along with the picture.

As Chopra wrote in a beautiful note that Nick and her were "overjoyed" about their baby girl finally coming home, the couple received congratulatory messages and love from several of their close friends. Among those who sent love to Priyanka as she detailed the rollercoaster ride that the couple faced while their little one was in the NICU was her close friend, Lilly Singh. The comedian commenting on her post wrote, "Love you" along with heart emojis.

Also sending love to Priyanka was her The Matrix Resurrections co-star Jessica Henwick who shared a sweet comment complimenting the actress' sweet photo as she wrote in the comments, "the cutest" along with a red heart emoji. Among others who sent their love and congratulatory messages for the couple also included Gisele Bundchen and Elizabeth Chambers who specially wrote a message for Chopra saying, "Love her already and amazed by your strength every single day. Happy Mother’s Day, P!"

While it was earlier reported by TMZ that Priyanka and Nick had named their little one Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, it seemed to now have been confirmed by the couple given that Priyanka mentioned her baby girl as "MM" in her caption as she said, "Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you."

