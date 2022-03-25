Priyanka Chopra bonds with Lilly Singh at the pre Oscars event; Latter calls it 'Punjabi Connect'

Priyanka Chopra made the South Asian community proud as she recently co-hosted a pre Oscars event that celebrated the community's artists and also Oscars 2022 nominees. The event celebrated the success of South Asian talent in Hollywood and during the LA event, Priyanka was seen bonding with one of her closest friends, Lilly Singh as well.

Priyanka took to her Instagram story to share a video of her going to up to Lilly Singh and locking arms with her. In the caption, Chopra wrote, "I know it's a party as soon as I find @lilly" along with heart and champagne flute emoji. The adorable video was soon reshared by Singh on her Instagram story who expressed her love for Chopra and also wrote, "Punjabi Connect." Both Priyanka and Lilly were seen sporting black outfits at the event. While Chopra dazzled in a stunning black saree, Singh looked dapper in a glittery suit.

The event was also attended by several other major celebrities such as Riz Ahmed, Aziz Ansari, Jay Shetty, Kal Penn among others. Also, Oscars 2022 nominees who belong to the South Asian community were honoured at the event including Pawo Choyning Dorji (Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom), Aneil Karia (The Long Goodbye), Elizabeth Mirzaei & Gulistan Mirzaei (Three Songs for Benazir), Rintu Thomas, Sushmit Ghosh & Anurima Bhargava (Writing with Fire) among others.

At the event, Priyanka delivered an inspiring speech where she spoke about being proud and emotional to have been surrounded by such amazing South Asian talent at the event. The actress also looked back on her Hollywood journey as she recalled starting out ten years ago when there weren't many South Asian actors around.

