Queen Latifah Shows Support For Team USA At The Olympics; Check Out

On Monday, July 29, Queen Latifah was spotted cheering for Team USA at the Paris Olympics. The rapper and actress was spotted in the stands during the swimming events, proudly supporting the American swim team as per PEOPLE. She was joined by her young son, Rebel, for a rare family outing.

Queen Latifah’s rare public family appearance

Rebel is leaning into Latifah in the photo, who is wearing a Lakers jersey and a Nike headband. The proud mother waves an American flag, adding a personal touch to their display of support. Rebel, who is four years old, wore a matching Lakers jersey. This public appearance is viral because Latifah and her family typically keep a low profile.

Latifah's appearance at the Olympics alongside her son is a rare public event. Although she has previously been private about her family life, this outing shows her support for Team USA and provides a glimpse into her personal life.

The actress and her 46-year-old partner, Eboni Nichols, welcomed Rebel in 2019. Latifah has been cautious about discussing her son in public, but she has mentioned him on occasion in her statements.

Previous public mentions of Queen Latifah's son

Latifah has been cautious about talking about her family in public. She first mentioned Rebel publicly in 2021, during her acceptance speech for the BET Lifetime Achievement Award. During her speech, she said, “Eboni, my love. Rebel, my love,” and added, “Happy Pride.” This acknowledgment was a rare public reference to her child.

In a 2008 interview with SF Gate, Latifah shared that she wants to keep her family life private. She said: “I will probably be six months pregnant before anyone knows about it and I won’t talk about the baby until after it’s born.” This dedication to privacy has made her recent public appearances, such as the one at the Olympics, all the more meaningful.

Who is Queen Latifah's partner?

Queen Latifah and her partner, Eboni Nichols, have been together for more than a decade. Eboni, a successful choreographer and dancer, has collaborated with major artists such as Rihanna and Beyoncé, as well as choreographed hit shows like Jane the Virgin and Fresh Off The Boat.

The couple, who met in 2009 and officially began their relationship in 2013, welcomed their son Rebel in 2019. Latifah, who is known for her privacy, publicly recognized Eboni for the first time during her 2021 BET Lifetime Achievement Award speech. The family was recently seen running errands in Los Angeles and spending time together.

