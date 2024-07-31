'Don't Get It Twisted...': Eminem Seemingly Praises Taylor Swift In Viral Comment During New Interview

Eminem, also known as Marshall Mathers, gave fans an intriguing glimpse into his mind in a recent interview with Complex. The legendary rapper had a playful and introspective conversation with his famous alter ego, Slim Shady. This interview quickly gained attention, particularly when Eminem made some surprising comments about pop star Taylor Swift, which sparked excitement among fans.

Slim Shady vs. Marshall Mathers

During the interview, Eminem acted out a dialogue between his real self, Marshall Mathers, and his iconic alter ego, Slim Shady. Slim Shady, known for his provocative and unfiltered persona, criticized Mathers, claiming that his career had been less impactful since dropping the Shady moniker.

Slim made a pointed remark, saying, "Don't get it twisted [...] You're not f***in' Taylor Swift. You had one era that mattered–mine." This statement referred to Swift's ability to reinvent herself and remain relevant in the music industry, contrasting it with Eminem's own challenges with carving out his artistic identity.

Eminem's respect for Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is known for her ability to constantly reinvent herself and her music. Her recent record-breaking Eras Tour represents the various successful stages of her career. Swift has seamlessly transitioned from country to pop music, as well as indie and alternative styles.

Her ability to stay relevant and connect with fans from various musical genres has been a defining feature of her career. Eminem's reference to Swift in the interview appeared to acknowledge her success in this area, even as he reflected on his own.

The interview clip quickly went viral on social media, particularly among Swift's fans, known as Swifties. A Taylor Swift fan account on X (formerly known as Twitter) shared the video, causing huge debate among fans. Many Swifties were overjoyed with Eminem's seemingly positive remarks about Swift.

One fan wrote, "Eminem sent Taylor flowers after Kanye stormed the stage and ruined her VMA speech. He's always liked her." Another user commented, "I knew Slim Shady would love Taylor."

Eminem's new album and Swift's continued success

Eminem's recent comments come at an important stage in his career. His latest album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 last week, finally edging out Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department, which had held the top spot for 12 weeks. The new album is a huge success for Eminem, as it explores themes of growth and change while reflecting on his lengthy career in the music industry.

Despite the competition on the charts, there appears to be no animosity between Swift and Mathers. Swift is known to be a fan of Eminem's work. She even covered his Oscar-winning song Lose Yourself on a previous tour. The mutual respect between the two artists is clear, and Eminem's recent comments only add to this.

