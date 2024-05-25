Raegan Trailer: Dennis Quaid Transforms Into 40th US President For Sean McNamara-Led Biopic

After a long delay, the biopic of Ronald Reagan has finally given the movie buffs its first look. A recently launched trailer shows Dennis Quad having a fresh look and portraying a role the fans have never seen him in before.

When will the movie launch, and what all goes around in the trailer? Let’s learn….

Dennis Quaid in Reagan

The recently dropped trailer of Reagan is in talks among moviegoers. The first-ever trailer of the much-longed movie shows how perfectly the director has captured the precious as well as the most important moment in the life of Ronald Reagan.

Moreover, the acclaimed Dennis Quaid will be leading the movie with his talents. Quaid will be playing the 40th President of the United States in the upcoming movie.

Through the sequences that have been shown in the trailer, it looks like the feature will give a perfect tour of major events that took place in Ronald Reagan’s life. It seemingly might talk about Reagan’s confrontation with bullies, the time he led the Screen Actors Guild, as well as his acting career and of course, his story of becoming a political figure. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

An intriguing dialogue stated by the president in the trailer, “I was a lifeguard on a river. And I learned how to read the currents — not just the ones on the surface, but also the ones deep underneath the water,” does actually grab the attention of its viewers.

Advertisement

The above-stated dialogue seems to be a reference to how he understood the geopolitical tensions with no stress at all.

Furthermore, the new clip also shows an attempted assassination of Ronald Reagan, as well as a few other important moments in his life, including the events surrounding his speech in West Berlin.

About Reagan biopic

The movie was filmed in the fall of 2020; however, it saw multiple delays, and finally, the much-anticipated movie’s first-ever look was given at the 2022 CinemaCon.

It gave everyone present at the prestigious event the gist of how Dennis Quaid would look as the former US president and how the audience would delve deeper and deeper into an unforgettable tale.

During this year’s spring, ShowBiz Direct acquired the rights for the biopic’s theatrical distribution, reports suggested.

Marking the studio's debut release, Reagan resurfaced during this year's CinamaCon, which was held in the month of April.

The movie is directed by Sean McNamara and will star an amazing cast that includes Penelope Ann Miller, who will play the role of the First Lady Nancy Reagan, along with Mena Suvari portraying the first wife Jane Wyman.

The movie will also bring forth the talents of Lesley-Anne Down, Kevin Dillon as well as Jon Voight.

Reagan is set to hit the theaters on August 30, 2024.

ALSO READ: Lindsay Lohan Sends Happy Birthday Message to On-Screen Dad and Co-Star Dennis Quaid; Here's What Parent Trap Star Had to Say