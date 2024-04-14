Dennis Quaid Reveals Reason Behind Naming His Son Jack After THIS Hollywood Star As He Gears Up For His New Release

Dennis Quaid is busy promoting his new movie, The Long Game, while he comments on why he named his son Jack, who is also a Hollywood star with huge fan following.

By Rashi Desai
Published on Apr 13, 2024  |  11:56 PM IST |  3.6K
Instagram
Jack Quaid via Instagram

Dennis Quaid opened up on naming his son, Jack, after the Hollywood actor Jack Nicolson. Quaid, in conversation with E! News, shared that neither he nor his ex-wife, Meg Ryan, pushed their son into acting. But it was Jack’s passion since childhood to be on the sets, shoot videos, and act.

The Parent Trap star said that he was charmed by Nicolson and hence wanted to name his son after the filmmaker-actor. The Hill actor also shared the story about how he first met Jack Nicolson, and it has to do with Quaid’s brother.

How Did Dennis Quaid Meet Jack Nicolson?

Dennis Quaid recalled his first meeting with Jack Nicolson, with whom he met via his brother. Quaid shared, “So I drove my brother’s car up to Montana. My very first movie set, I’m watching these actors, my real heroes. We hung out at Jack Nicholson’s house every night. He and Randy were good friends.” On the same lines, the actor continued to reveal about naming his son Jack.  

Speaking of Jack Quaid’s interest in the industry, The Rookie star said, “Nobody pushed him into being an actor. He was 4 years old, and he’s carrying around a video camera, making little movies, and he’s still doing that. The next thing I know, his first movie is 'Hunger Games'. And the second thing he’s doing, he’s working with Martin Scorsese.”

 

ALSO READ: Did You Know Jack Quaid 'Never Thought' He Would Lend Voice To Superman's Character? Find Out Why

Jack Quaid’s Filmography

Hailing from a film background, Jack Quaid entered the industry by grabbing the role in a popular TV series, Hunger Games. At each step, the actor has proven himself worthy of the stage he has got to act on.

After making his debut in 2012, Jack portrayed the role of Clark Morelle in the TV show Vinly. The series was created by Martin Scorsese, Mick Jagger, Rich Cohen, and Terrece Winter.

Speaking of coming from a Hollywood background, Quaid revealed, “I didn’t grow up in a house that didn’t quite understand what that meant or a house that would tell me, 'Oh, that probably isn’t the wisest choice; you should have a backup plan.’”

Following the actor’s debut, Jack appeared in multiple films and TV shows, including Logan Lucky, Oppenheimer, Plus One, Scream, The Boys, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and The Ready Room, amongst others.

 

ALSO READ: 'Could Be Our Best Yet': Writer Eric Kripke Gives Major The Boys Season 4 Update; Here's All You Need To Know

FAQ

How old is Jack Quaid?
Jack Quaid is 31 years old.
