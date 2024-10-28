Ralph Fiennes Opens Up On 28 Years Later Plot Details; Here’s Everything We Know So Far

After tiring months trying to figure out what the next zombie adventure movie would be about, Ralph Fiennes recently divulged the details of 28 Years Later.

For everyone eagerly waiting for the release of the sequel to 2007's 28 Weeks Later, the actor from The Invisible Woman recently spared a few yet super exciting words. With Fiennes playing a significant role of a doctor in 28 Years Later, talking to IndieWire, The Menu actor surprised everyone, stating that the next film will be a three-part entry.

Further talking to the outlet, Fiennes stated that the thrilling movie depicts a plague-infected Britain 28 years after the first outbreak. The region is infested with rabid and violent humans, with only a few left healthy and uninfected, who are trying to survive in communities.

The storyline centers around a boy trying to find a doctor to help his dying mother.

“He leads his mother through this beautiful northern English terrain. But of course, around them, hiding in forests and hills and woods, are the infected,” the actor who had our jaws dropped delivering the mind-blowing performance of the antagonist, Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter series stated.

He then added that the boy eventually finds a man, who is a doctor, who at first might put an impression on the audience of being “weird and odd,” but he is actually “a force for good.”

Alongside Ralph Fiennes, the cast of the film 28 Years Later also includes some great names such as Jodie Comer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, with Cillian Murphy reprising his role from 2002's 28 Days Later.

It was back in the month of May, this year that Tim Rothman had stated that the Oppenheimer star would make a comeback to the sequel, however the chairman of Sony Motion Pictures Group, had even teased that his role would act as a surprise on everyone watching the film, and the one that grows further.

The next entry in the zombie series will be written and directed by the same duo who were involved in 28 Days Later.

With Danny Boyle on the direction duties, the script will be co-written by Alex Garland.

