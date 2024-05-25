From Peaky Blinders To Oppenheimer; Exploring Cillian Murphy's Journey To Superstardom On His 48th Birthday

We all have loved him for his presence in various movies. With a great portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer in the Christopher Nolan film and starring alongside Johnny Depp in Transcendence, he managed to win a lot of hearts throughout his career.

Well, the Irish actor celebrates his 48th birthday on May 25. Here's all you need to know about the actor from his early life to his stellar filmography.

Early Life of Cillian Murphy

Born on May 25, 1976, Cillian Murphy is the son of a French teacher and a father who was working for the Department of Education. The actor comes from a legacy of teaching as his grandfather, aunts, and uncles also belong to the same profession.

He has a younger brother named Páidi and two sisters Sile and Orla, who also happen to be younger than him. At a young age, he was more inclined towards music and had started writing songs right from the age of 10.

He was first introduced to acting when he was in secondary school. Murphy had taken part in a drama module which was presented by director Pat Kiernan. Following this, he grew more interested in acting, and his English teacher, Novelist William Wall, pushed him to chase a career in it. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

However, he had other dreams in mind that he wanted to follow. He was part of a band called Sons of Mister Green Geneshe and also was having a great time in it.

He then went on to study law at the University College Cork (UCC) in 1996, however, he failed the first-year exams. Further in the future, the stage production of A Clockwork Orange inspired him to chase his acting career again.

Cillian Murphy’s Peaky Blinders career

Cillian Murphy starred in the BBC television series that speaks of a criminal gang in Birmingham. The events in the series take place in the post-World War I era, where Muephy’s character is named Thomas Shelby.

The series was launched in 2013 and was praised by a lot of people around the world and received great ratings from the critics. Another great actor was auditioned for the same role, along with Murphy. The Death Race actor Jason Statham. However, the director Steven Knight, chose to go ahead with Murphy.

Knight has stated that Cillian Murphy “When you meet him, isn't Tommy, obviously.” But what made him pick the Dunkirk actor was a text from him. It was Murphy stating, "Remember, I'm an actor".

The Oppenheimer adventure

Cillian Murphy has starred in Christopher Nolan movies a lot of times. The first project both the legends worked on together was a DC movie, Batman Begins. While the 2005 movie itself went on to achieve great acclamation by both fans and critics, Murphy played the antagonist named Scarecrow in it.

After doing other great films such as Inception and Dunkirk with Nolan, he starred in a leading role in the Academy Award-winning movie Oppenheimer. He portrayed the character of J. Robert Oppenheimer in Nolan’s thriller movie. This happens to be the sixth project they have done together.

For his portrayal, the actor won a number of accolades, including the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor, BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role, Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role, as well as the Oscars.

Cillian Murphy’s other projects

He set foot on his directorial venture in the year 2013. He made his debut with the music video for a band called Money. Besides that, he has launched an independent production company by the name of Big Things Films. The company is in collaboration with Alan Moloney.

Advertisement

Speaking of his other ventures, Cillian Murphy is set to be the executive producer of the upcoming Zombie movie 28 Years Later. The thriller is a sequel to 28 Days Later, a 2002 film in which Murphy starred as the lead.

The In Time actor is also set to produce as well as star in a Universal Pictures movie, Blood Runs Coal.

ALSO READ: 'He Was Really Clever': Cillian Murphy's Former Teacher Reveals How Oppenheimer Star Was Like At School