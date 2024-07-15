How Long Were John Travolta And Kelly Preston Together? Inside Their Relationship 4 Years After Her Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Veteran Hollywood actor John Travolta, who doesn’t need an introduction, will always remember his late wife, Kelly Preston. The couple first connected in 1987 and spent nearly 30 years of marriage together before Preston passed away from breast cancer at 57 on July 12, 2020. Survived by their daughter Ella, now 24, and son Benjamin, now 13, their enduring love story includes Travolta's glamorous New Year's Eve proposal and their three children.

The two stars first met on the set of the 1989 comedy The Experts early in their careers. Despite the film's lackluster box office performance, it began a friendship that eventually became a romance.

ALSO READ: Who Is John Travolta's Daughter Ella Bleu Travolta? All About Her As She Graces Pulp Fiction's 30th Anniversary Event

Kelly Preston's early relationships before John Travolta's romance

During their early friendship on set, Preston was ending her two-year marriage with Kevin Gage, later describing it as a mistake in a 2018 interview. She briefly lived with George Clooney until their breakup in 1989 and was briefly engaged to Charlie Sheen, who proposed with a 25-carat diamond ring, until 1990.

According to Jonathan Krane, who produced Look Who's Talking Too, Travolta proposed to The Last Song movie star Preston inside a Swiss restaurant on New Year's Eve 1991 with a six-carat diamond ring. Preston was surprised and screamed when he proposed. Preston's mother, Linda Carlson, mentioned in a 1991 interview with PEOPLE that after her daughter's previous relationships, this one with Travolta felt different and described him as kind, loving, and generous, which she believed was what Kelly needed.

Advertisement

After their engagement, Preston mentioned their plans for children. They married in Paris and Daytona Beach, welcoming their first son, Jett, in 1993. In 2000, their family grew with the arrival of their daughter, Ella. While raising their children, Travolta starred in films like Swordfish and Ladder 49, while Preston appeared in The Cat in the Hat and What a Girl Wants, occasionally attending red-carpet events together as a family.

ALSO READ: John Travolta Shares His Thoughts On Pulp Fiction At Film's 30th Anniversary; Says 'It Was Epic and It Evolved'

Travolta family faces tragedy with son's passing, finds hope with new arrival

In 2009, tragedy struck when Jett, 16, passed away during a Bahamas vacation from a seizure-induced head injury. Family attorney Mike Ossi described John's devastation, saying he always prioritized his children's happiness. Travolta and Preston welcomed Benjamin the following year, bringing renewed spirit to their home, as John shared with PEOPLE magazine.

The actors enjoyed a stable married life throughout their journey, marking milestones and sharing sweet anniversary messages on social media. On July 12, 2020, Travolta announced Preston's passing from breast cancer on Instagram, expressing his deep sorrow and gratitude for the support they received.

Advertisement

Even after her passing, the star honors Preston's memory on social media, marking birthdays, anniversaries, and Mother’s Days they couldn’t share.

ALSO READ: “Biggest Joy To Our Family”: John Travolta Shares Throwback Pic Of Pet Dog They Adopted On Oscars Night