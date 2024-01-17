Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOLSC) star Monica Garcia slams affair rumors; reveals domestic violence led to her divorce
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Monica Garcia's ex-husband arrested for alleged domestic violence, leading to a divorce rooted in abuse.
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Monica Garcia faced a troubling situation when her ex-husband, Mike Fowler, was arrested in 2021 for allegedly slapping her.
RHOLC star revealed she got divorced due to domestic violence
According to a police report obtained by the U.S. Sun, the 45-year-old Fowler faced charges of domestic violence assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, and interruption of a communication device on March 5, 2021, following a call from Garcia.
Garcia, speaking to officers via her Apple Watch, reported that her husband had hit her, leading her to seek refuge in a bedroom. The police report noted the distressing sound of a female yelling for Fowler to stay away. The altercation reportedly occurred in front of one of Garcia's teenage children, adding to the gravity of the situation.
The disagreement between Garcia and Fowler had originated from concerns about the people Garcia associated with, although the specific individuals were not named. The tension escalated when they returned home, culminating in Fowler allegedly slapping Garcia across the face, an act witnessed by one of their teenage kids.
Fowler spent several days in a county jail and eventually pleaded guilty to assault, resulting in a 12-month probation and a fine of $1,070. Garcia, who finalized her divorce from Fowler on Oct. 24, 2023, disclosed the challenging details of her marriage, highlighting instances of domestic violence.
Monica Garcia aims to raise awareness and provide support
In her Instagram post on Jan. 10, Garcia dispelled rumors about the divorce being linked to an affair, revealing that it was, in fact, a result of Fowler's alleged abuse. The reality TV star shared her painful experience to shed light on the issue of domestic violence, expressing her hope to discuss it on the show to raise awareness and provide support to others facing similar situations.
Garcia received $2,636 a month in child support and $4,000 a month in alimony, along with sole legal and physical custody of her four girls. Despite the difficult circumstances, she encouraged women experiencing domestic violence, assuring them that there is life after abuse and a supportive community ready to help them navigate through these challenging situations.
ALSO READ: Spaceman Trailer: Adam Sandler Takes On A Serious Role In Upcoming Sci-fi Adventure; Here's Everything We Know So Far
FAQs
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s youngest daughter Dr. Bernice King took an indirect dig at Jonathan Majors for mentioning her mother’s name yet again. Jonathan Majors has mentioned Coretta Scott King’s name...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more