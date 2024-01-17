Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOLSC) star Monica Garcia slams affair rumors; reveals domestic violence led to her divorce

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Monica Garcia faced a troubling situation when her ex-husband, Mike Fowler, was arrested in 2021 for allegedly slapping her.

RHOLC star revealed she got divorced due to domestic violence

According to a police report obtained by the U.S. Sun, the 45-year-old Fowler faced charges of domestic violence assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, and interruption of a communication device on March 5, 2021, following a call from Garcia.

Garcia, speaking to officers via her Apple Watch, reported that her husband had hit her, leading her to seek refuge in a bedroom. The police report noted the distressing sound of a female yelling for Fowler to stay away. The altercation reportedly occurred in front of one of Garcia's teenage children, adding to the gravity of the situation.

The disagreement between Garcia and Fowler had originated from concerns about the people Garcia associated with, although the specific individuals were not named. The tension escalated when they returned home, culminating in Fowler allegedly slapping Garcia across the face, an act witnessed by one of their teenage kids.

Fowler spent several days in a county jail and eventually pleaded guilty to assault, resulting in a 12-month probation and a fine of $1,070. Garcia, who finalized her divorce from Fowler on Oct. 24, 2023, disclosed the challenging details of her marriage, highlighting instances of domestic violence.

Monica Garcia aims to raise awareness and provide support

In her Instagram post on Jan. 10, Garcia dispelled rumors about the divorce being linked to an affair, revealing that it was, in fact, a result of Fowler's alleged abuse. The reality TV star shared her painful experience to shed light on the issue of domestic violence, expressing her hope to discuss it on the show to raise awareness and provide support to others facing similar situations.

Garcia received $2,636 a month in child support and $4,000 a month in alimony, along with sole legal and physical custody of her four girls. Despite the difficult circumstances, she encouraged women experiencing domestic violence, assuring them that there is life after abuse and a supportive community ready to help them navigate through these challenging situations.

