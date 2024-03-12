Reality TV Couple Alexis Bellino And John Janssen Discuss Potential Engagement Amidst Romance Backlash

Just a few months into their relationship, Alexis Bellino and John Janssen are already discussing the possibility of getting engaged and married.

The reality TV couple teased the plan of taking the next step in their relationship while speaking exclusively to Page Six on Sunday at DIRECTV’s Streaming with the Stars party at Spago Beverly Hills.

Here’s what they said!

Alexis Bellino and John Janssen talk engagement amid backlash over their romance

Bellino, the Real Housewives of Orange County star, and Janssen, a businessman, began seeing each other in November last year and on Sunday, they made their first Hollywood red-carpet appearance as a couple at the aforementioned event.

When asked by Page Six if Janssen had any plans in place to propose to the reality TV star, the businessman simply said, “I cannot picture my life without her.”

Bellino, 47, for her part, is almost certain about her boyfriend, 61, getting down on one knee soon.

“I think probably,” she added to his statement.

As for a televised wedding, while the couple seems keen on sharing glimpses of their hypothetical pre-wedding festivities, they are not yet entertaining the idea of a televised wedding.

Advertisement

“I mean, we're not airing [it] probably,” Bellino said.

Bellino and Janssen left the Bravo Nation abuzz after news broke that they were dating. Fans questioned their pairing on social media with Shannon Storms Beador [another RHOC star and Janssen's ex-girlfriend of three and a half years] even slamming Janssen in the press for seeing Bellino. She told E! News in December that she's “hurt” and still trying to figure out “how to process” their romance.

The couple, though, told People on Sunday that even though they let the negative comments get to them at first, now they have turned a deaf ear to them and are instead fully “focused on each other.”

Real Housewives of Orange County — Upcoming Season Promises Intense Drama

Even though RHOC won't air a new season until later in 2024, fans can expect some quintessential drama as Bellino prepares to confront her boyfriend's ex, whom she has already filmed with.

“You’ll just have to wait to see what happens,” Bellino teases the drama with Storms Beador.

Advertisement

Not only her boyfriend's ex, Bellino, who is returning to RHOC as a Friend of the show after departing the series in season 18, will also come face-to-face with Viki Gunvalson, Beador’s friend, who came out against her romance with Janssen.

With Alexis Bellino and John Janssen's relationship at the forefront, viewers can expect twists, turns, and plenty of surprises as the reality TV stars navigate their way through the complexities of love and fame.

Regarding Bellino and Janssen, the lovebirds appear unfazed by the attention and criticism directed at their relationship.