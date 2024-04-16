Loretta Lynn's Granddaughter Emmy Russell's Want You Performance Leaves American Idol Host Ryan Seacrest Emotional; Deets Here

Emmy Russell has been making waves on the current season of American Idol. With incredible singing and songwriting ability, she’s quickly won the hearts of Idol audiences and judges alike. And this isn’t her first rodeo, either. Russell has performed at the Grand Ol’ Opry and is already newly established in the country music industry.

On the latest episode, she took the stage as her name was called to advance to the top 20, and she performed an original song, Want You, which made Ryan Seacrest emotional. She’s definitely a major hopeful for the win, but there are also quite a few other fan favorites fighting for the top spot on American Idol.

At the age of 25, Russell entered the competition with the goal of being challenged. She’s since won a golden ticket on the show after performing a heartfelt original song during her audition, rather than a cover from another musician. The song, titled Skinny, was about the sensitive matter of eating disorders.

Ryan Seacrest gets emotional by Emmy Russell's performance

"It's just about me wanting someone that didn't want me back," Emmy Russell said prior to the performance. "I really wished this person loved me like I loved them."

Russell then broke into her performance, and when she was through, host Ryan Seacrest admitted that he was emotional. That prompted the question of whether Seacrest needed a hug, which brought judge Luke Bryan onto the stage to lift Seacrest up in his arms for an embrace.

Bryan joked afterward that Seacrest was the most expensive thing he ever held. Aside from the scene that played out, the judges were, once again, impressed with Russell.

“Miss Emmy, that was one of my favorite original songs that you’ve sang,” Katy Perry said. “I know that you were just a little nervous. I just want more breath, more long notes. Girl, like go swimming, learn how to hold your breath more. We need longer notes from Emmy, and I know that you have them. We need power. C’mon, let’s go. The time is now!”

“That was so you,” Bryan told Russell. “I loved it because it was so real, and I think you could really feel the emotion in that. That is what your artistry is about and don’t lose that. But listen, that thing that you did with that song really is your signature. It was very emotional and probably my favorite performance you’ve done.”

Lionel Richie told her that Want You, is a hit. "First of all, before we go any further, that’s a hit record,” Lionel Richie said. “I don’t care. We can talk about the future, but that is a hit record, and my dear you are an incredible song writer. Incredible performance.”

A brief about Emmy Russell

Emmy Russell is the granddaughter of country music legend Loretta Lynn. Emmy Russell is also the niece of country music icon Crystal Gayle. She is no stranger to music. Growing up in a musically inclined family, Russell decided to audition for American Idol with hopes to forge her own path, in a way that was different from her grandmother’s road to success.

“I just wanted to be around other young creatives like me,” Russell told The Kingston Springs Gazette. “I think I just like the hard work of it, and it was outside the traditional way that my grandma had — which is a publishing deal, get the record deal.”

Russell brought her musical talents to the small screen when she honored her late grandmother with a performance at her public memorial service, Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration Of The Life & Music of Loretta Lynn, airing on CMT.

Russell teamed up with Willie Nelson’s son, Lukas Nelson, to deliver a memorable rendition of Lay Me Down, the first song Loretta and Willie ever recorded together. They earned a standing ovation for their performance, which took place at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

She later made her official Grand Ole Opry debut, performing a song called Memaw’s Guitar in the coveted Opry circle.

Prior to the debut, Russell took to social media to share her excitement over stepping onto the Opry stage, which happened to take place on Loretta Lynn’s birthday.

“It’s pretty cool to start your career by thanking the person, my grandma and honoring her by this being my first time alone with a guitar since her passing… I use to run from my family heritage and wanna make my own path,” she wrote. “I feel a deep conviction to thank, accept, and celebrate her, cause she believed in me from the start before anyone did. Not ashamed anymore. She was never ashamed of me… I’m a granddaughter, and I’m Emmy… it’s all apart of me! This is the start of a beautiful journey. Couldn’t be more excited.”

