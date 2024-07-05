‘Really Troubled By It’: The Boys Showrunner On How Themes Of Season 4 Episode 6 Mirror Real Life Issues

Spoilers ahead for The Boys season 4, episode 6, Dirty Business!

The show chronicles a league of corrupt superheroes and a group that tries to stop their exploits. Now in its fourth season, the themes and characters have become disturbingly similar to real-life issues, which showrunner Eric Kripke is “troubled by!”

The hit Prime Video series is based on the comic book of the same name created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

The Boys showrunner reflects on the themes of season 4

This season, Sage (Susan Heyward) and Homelander (Antony Starr) attempt to exert their political power and suggest the assassination of President Robert Singer (Jim Beaver) to replace him with Vice President Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit).

In an interview with TheWrap, Kripke addressed The Boys season 4, episode 6, Dirty Business and its elements that mirrored the 2024 American political landscape. “This show has an increasingly disturbing track record of reflecting reality one way or another,” he said.

A scene that particularly disturbed Kripke was Neuman’s speech about democracy being a myth and the relation of real power to wealth.

“Billionaires are talking about how they have to stack the Supreme Court to get the decisions that they need. I’m not happy being Satan’s writers' room,” he said. The themes are unsettling, but their similarity to real-life issues is much more concerning. “I’m starting to get really troubled by it,” Kripke added.

The Boys Season 4 might create controversy

The Boys has always received great reviews from viewers and critics alike. However, the intensity and political proximity are perhaps three notches higher than in the previous seasons. The show has always delved into the dangerous waters of political satires, but this season added more specificity that has stirred up controversy.

Homelander—a character who was always used as a pawn to satirize aspects of far-right politics—is now undeniably drawn in a parallel to Trump. Some viewers have not welcomed these explicit comparisons and parallels well—a 52% rotten tomato audience score (way less than previous seasons) is the proof.

The stakes this season are pretty high, but the fans missed the subtleties from the previous seasons. After receiving mixed reviews, will the creators lean more into politics in the last and final season or stick with the material that works?

While you await the next season, binge-watch The Boys Season 4 streaming on Prime Video.