Rebel Wilson is one of the most extraordinary actresses there is today. She rose to prominence after her role in Pitch Perfect. The esteemed actress has made a name for herself with a number of exceptional roles and outstanding performances. Besides this, Rebel Wilson has been open about her life and shared a great deal of it with her audience. Similarly, the Pitch Perfect actress once again shed light on a relationship that helped her feel real love earlier in life. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Rebel Wilson candidly spoke about her relationship with a tennis player and what she learned from the relationship.

ALSO READ: 'I Wanted to Get Out of There': Rebel Wilson Details Allegations Against Sacha Baron Cohen in New Memoir

Rebel Wilson opens up about her relationship with a tennis player

Rebel Wilson has decided to open up about certain meaningful and heartfelt connections in her life. In an interview with PEOPLE, the actress spoke about her relationship with a female tennis player who made her feel real love. Wilson also wrote about her relationship in her tell-all memoir, Rebel Rising: A Memoir.

The Pitch Perfect actress told PEOPLE, "It was like a rollercoaster. Sometimes, when I was dating men, people would even comment. They're like, ‘God, Rebel, you can take or leave them.’ You were never that invested. And then, there was somebody that I felt so invested in and even thought at one point, 'Oh, I could give up my career for this person and travel around the world on the tennis circuit'.”

Advertisement

Wilson also claimed that this person, whom she refused to name, also made her realize the depth of her emotions. She further continued, "I describe it as cracking open my heart. It felt like I was opening a new can of tennis balls. And, I suppose, when I saw people composing love songs or poetry about love, I thought, 'Oh, that's great'. But I don't think I fully understood it until I felt it for someone."

Wilson speculated that many things could have contributed to her inability to experience those emotions sooner. She said, "It's possible that the guys I was dating weren't the right fit. Or that I wasn't as open to connection back then; therefore, I never allowed myself to experience genuine emotions. And then the first time was with the tennis player."

Rebel Wilson’s memoir

Rebel Wilson is all set to release an all-tell memoir, titled Rebel Rising: A Memoir. In her book, Wilson discusses her profession, her famous performances in films such as Bridesmaids and Pitch Perfect, as well as more personal aspects of her life, such as her fertility, food, and sexuality.

Meanwhile, Rebel Wilson’s memoir is set to hit the shelves on April 2, 2024.

ALSO READ: Sacha Baron Cohen Denies Rebel Wilson's Threat Allegations, Calls It 'Demonstrably False Claim'