Rebel Wilson Wishes Herself On 44th Birthday; Celebrates 'Healthy' And 'Challenging' Life

Rebel Wilson, who has inspired many people with her acting as well as her weight loss journey over the past few years, just celebrated her 44th birthday on March 2. The actress wished herself a happy birthday and listed all the things she is thankful for in her life in a heart-touching Instagram post.

What did Rebel say in her birthday post?

On March 2, Rebel took to her Instagram to post a photo of herself on the occasion of her 44th birthday. In the picture, Rebel looked happy and relaxed throwing peace signs on a boat. She also wrote a caption celebrating her life.

“Happy 44th birthday to me! I got the best present ever - a healthy child, a healthy relationship and a career that keeps challenging me (directing a new film, writing a book, producing AND acting),” the actress wrote, talking about her fiancee Ramona Agruma and their child together. She also said that she is thankful for, “so many amazing friends and fans who inspire me to keep going! Love you all x.”

Her post was met with a lot of kind words and loving birthday wishes from many people. Rebel also reposted a lot of friends’ posts and stories filled with birthday wishes on her Instagram story. She also posted a snap of her grabbing a birthday breakfast with Agruma as her story.

Rebel Wilson has inspired many through her candid weight loss journey

Rebel Wilson has always been candid about her journey of losing weight, which the actress revealed stemmed from her wishes to become a mother. Her health journey became an inspiration to many people across the world. She also talked about how her fertility doctor was the one to first say that she needed to lose weight.

Rebel Wilson met her partner, the 40-year-old fashion designer Ramona Agruma, through her The Seahorse co-star Charlotte Gainsbourg back in 2022. The two of them were quick to fall in love and went public with their relationship in June of 2022. They got engaged in 2023, and welcomed their daughter, Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson, in November of the same year.

