'The Book Will Come Out': Rebel Wilson Claims Unnamed Hollywood Star Has Threatened Her Over Upcoming Memoir

Rebel Wilson alleges that a Hollywood actor has issued threats against her after she announced her plans to expose him for his past misconduct in her upcoming memoir. The Australian actress had previously hinted at dedicating an entire chapter in her book, titled Rebel Rising, to recounting her experiences with a "massive a**hole" she encountered in the industry.

Wilson's Book Unleashes Drama: Actor Hires Team to Halt Memoir Revelations

Set for release on April 2, the book promises candid revelations. Wilson took to social media to disclose that the individual in question has gone as far as assembling a team in an attempt to prevent her from disclosing his identity and story.

She wrote on instagram stories, “I wrote about an ***hole in my book. Now the a**hole is trying to threaten me. He’s hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers. He’s trying to stop press coming out about my new book. But the book WILL come out and you will all know the truth.”

According to News.com.au, Rebel Wilson shared that her encounter with a particular individual prompted her to implement a unique strategy for future job opportunities. The Pitch Perfect star humorously dubbed it her "no a**holes" policy, indicating that she would be more discerning when accepting offers in America to avoid similar situations in the future. It seems Wilson has found a quirky yet effective way to navigate the entertainment industry.

“When I first came to Hollywood, people were like, ‘Yeah, I have a no-a**holes policy that means, like, I don’t work with a**holes’. I was like, ‘Yeah, I mean, that sounds sensible and logical.’”

“But then it really sunk in what they were meaning by that, older people in the industry. Because I worked with a massive a**hole, and, yeah, now I definitely have a a**holes policy. Chapter on said a**hole – it is chapter 23, that guy was a massive a**hole.”

Apart from her upcoming memoir, Rebel Wilson is diving into the world of filmmaking with her directorial debut, "Deb." The movie is a screen adaptation of Hannah Reilly's and Meg Washington's stage musical, which explores the challenges of awkward adolescence.

Wilson is taking on multiple roles in this project; not only is she directing, but she's also starring in the film and co-writing the script with Reilly and Washington. Joining Wilson on screen are talented actors Hal Cumpston and Karis Oka, promising an ensemble cast that's sure to bring a quirky charm to the big screen.