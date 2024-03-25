Sacha Baron Cohen Denies Rebel Wilson's Threat Allegations, Calls It 'Demonstrably False Claim'

Disclaimer: The article mentions explicit comments and coarse language. Discretion advised.

Sacha Baron, the Dictator actor, finally opens up about the entire Rebel Wilson and her memoir controversy. Wilson’s Instagram is now all about her memoir Rebel Rising which is set to release on April 2, 2024. It all began when two days ago, Rebel mentioned an unnamed star taking her book down, but now she has revealed via her story that the person is none other than Sacha Baron Cohen. At first, the Borat actor did not respond, however, his representatives have spoken to TMZ. What did Cohen say? Find out.

What did Sacha Baron Cohen say about Rebel Wilson’s claims?

A representative of Cohen spoke to TMZ and said, "While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby."

Earlier, controversy stirred when Rebel claimed that Sacha hired a crisis management PR team to take her book down. She even called him an “a**hole” and said that she has a dedicated chapter on him in her memoir. Rebel went a notch above and even accused Sacha of on-set “harassment” when he asked her for some sexually explicit favors, not a part of the movie Grimsby Brothers.

Rebel wrote this in her Instagram story about the chapter, "I will not be bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers. The "asshole" that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen."

Rebel posted a video on March 15, 2024, where she indirectly hinted at her feud with Sacha. She said how Hollywood taught her no tolerance policy to “a**holes*”

What did Rebel Wilson say about Sacha Baron Cohen?

In a radio show in 2014, Wilson revealed that Sacha had asked her to “go naked” in the film, which resulted in her threatening Sacha to call the agent they share. She had said, “Every day he’s like, ‘Just go naked; it will be funny. Remember in Borat when I did that naked scene? It was hilarious,’” and added, “On the last day, I thought I’d obviously won the argument, and he got a body double to do the naked scene.”

According to Wilson, Sacha even made some unwanted sexual demands, like “Stick your finger up my butt.” The Bruno actor’s representative has just shunned these claims and said they have enough contradicting evidence to prove things wrong.

