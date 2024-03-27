'I Wanted to Get Out of There': Rebel Wilson Details Allegations Against Sacha Baron Cohen in New Memoir

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Rebel Wilson is well known for her comedic roles in various movies. However, her fans may be unaware that she faced unfair treatment during her shoots with Sacha Baron Cohen.

The Pitch Perfect star has shared her thoughts and alleges inappropriate behavior by the Borat star. Let's delve into the dark secrets about the one who has made us laugh through jokes that have been critically judged, as revealed by one of the most cheerful faces in the Hollywood industry.

Rebel Wilson About Sacha Baron Cohen

Rebel Wilson has shared her experiences with Sacha Baron Cohen in her new memoir, "Rebel Rising." While discussing her career and journey to self-love, the Senior Year actress has alleged inappropriate behavior by The Dictator star.

According to PEOPLE, Wilson mentions in her memoir that she first met Baron Cohen at a dinner party in 2013. Later, he called her and offered her the role of his girlfriend in the 2016 movie, The Brothers Grimsby, an R-rated comedy co-written and produced by Cohen.

Recalling her on-set experience in the book, the How to Be Single star wrote, "It felt like every time I'd speak to SBC, he'd mention that he wanted me to go naked in a future scene. I was like, 'Ha, I don't do nudity, Sacha.'"

Further elaborating on filming in Cape Town, Wilson stated, "SBC summons me via a production assistant saying that I'm needed to film an additional scene. 'Okay, well, we're gonna film this extra scene,' SBC says. Then he pulls his pants down ... SBC says very matter-of-factly: 'Okay, now I want you to stick your finger up my ass.' And I'm like, 'What?? ... No!!' ..."

The time she spent with Baron Cohen left her feeling afraid, as she wrote, "I was now scared. I wanted to get out of there, so I finally compromised: I slapped him on the ass and improvised a few lines as the character."

Sacha Baron Cohen about the allegations

While addressing these issues, Wilson wrote that she's "not about canceling anybody" but wants to share the information to encourage other women and support them in speaking up about their terrible experiences.

On the other hand, The Trial of the Chicago 7 actor has denied all allegations regarding the mistreatment of Wilson.

Through his representatives, a statement was issued that read, "While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby."

The representatives also provided nine anonymous statements supporting the comedian from people they claim were involved during the filming of The Brothers Grimsby.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

