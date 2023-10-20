Revisiting the moment when Tom Hiddleston apologized for his ‘inelegant’ Golden Globes speech

Award acceptance speeches can surely be nerve-wracking for any actor, who struggle to present their overwhelming emotion in words. However, sometimes, words don't always come out as planned, and Tom Hiddleston discovered this himself during his Golden Globe award acceptance speech. Hiddleston not only visibly messed up his acceptance speech but also offended netizens who believed that Hiddleston used his experience with medical professionals in South Sudan to simply boast about his film.

Tom Hiddleston messed up his Golden Globe Award acceptance speech

Tom Hiddleston found himself caught in a wave of criticism following his acceptance speech at the Golden Globe Awards. Hiddleston had won the award for Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film for his role in The Night Manager. During his speech, he recounted a trip to South Sudan with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF). Hiddleston mentioned how a group of doctors and nurses during his visit to South Sudan approached him sharing that they had watched The Night Manager as a form of entertainment during a period of shelling.

Hiddleston stated, retrieved via BBC , “One night... a group of doctors and nurses wanted to say hello... because during the shelling in the previous month, they had binge-watched The Night Manager and the idea that I could provide or we could provide some relief and entertainment for the people who work for UNICEF… who are fixing the world in the places it is broken made me immensely proud.”

Hiddleston shared the instance to emphasize that he felt great to entertain these front-line humanitarian workers but it appears like netizens not only disliked the superstar's speech but also criticized him as they felt he was bloating his film in the cover of humanitarian acts.

Tom Hiddleston issued a public apology for his “inelegantly expressed” speech

Following the social media backlash and criticisms, Tom Hiddleston felt compelled to address the situation. He took to Facebook to issue a public apology acknowledging that his speech was expressed poorly. He further cited nervousness as a factor in his criticized award acceptance speech.

Hiddleston’s statement read as follows, “I just wanted to say … I completely agree that my speech at the Golden Globes last night was inelegantly expressed. In truth, I was very nervous, and my words just came out wrong. Sincerely, my only intention was to salute the incredible bravery and courage of the men and women who work so tirelessly for UNICEF UK, Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), and World Food Programme, and the children of South Sudan, who continue to find hope and joy in the most difficult conditions. I apologise that my nerves got the better of me.”

The superstar’s speech aimed to set the record straight about his genuine intentions and to clear any misunderstandings caused by his acceptance speech. Hiddleston’s poor award acceptance speech shares the perfect moral to be careful with one’s uttered words.

