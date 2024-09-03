Ridley Scott Reveals Reason Behind Not Consulting Russell Crowe For Gladiator II; Asks ‘Why Would I?’

Russell Crowe made his mark as an actor after delivering his Oscar winning performance in 2000s iconic film Gladiator. Now that the Gladiator craze is back with the sequel around the corner, people can’t help but reminisce about the glory brought by Crowe on big screens. But also questioning whether Gladiator II will ever match the standards!

Although Crowe’s character Maximus met his unfortunate fate at the end of the original film, fans were hoping for his comeback in a dream or flashback sequence. However, director Ridley Scott confirmed that The Pope's Exorcist actor won’t be part of the sequel.

While speaking with Empire magazine the director talked about Crowe and revealed the candid reason why didn’t approach the actor. Scott explained that building a strong storyline of the long-awaited sequel was a challenge. “The plot, frankly, was right under our noses. I think it was so close under our noses that we thought it was too simple,” he added.

So involving a character who famously died by the hand of Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) in the epic concluding battle of the Oscar winning film could have been complicated. However, he expressed gratitude for having worked with the actor and admired his exemplary career.

“I think he's still one of the best actors in the world, and I think we have a good relationship. I hope we do,” he said. “As long as he doesn't start bitching about how he wasn't consulted. Why would I? He's dead!” he added.

Advertisement

Gladiator II follows Lucius (Paul Mescal) who has been sent far away from the clutches of the Roman Empire by his mother, where he leads a simple life unbeknownst to his royal inheritance. However, the Roman guards led by General Marcus Acacius (Pedro Pascal) conduct a man hunt to locate Lucius— the rightful heir to the throne.

He’s ultimately discovered and brought to the legendary Gladiator pits to fight. Lucius, worships Maximus (Crowe) for his bravery and strength especially during the final showdown which he witnessed as a kid. Now will he face a fate similar to Maximus or finally bring glory to the people of the Roman Empire?

These questions will be answered when the film releases on November 15.