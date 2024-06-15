Taylor Swift Sings Rihanna And Calvin Harris' This Is What You Came For During Surprise Eras Tour Performance; WATCH

Taylor Swift never fails to surprise her fans, and her recent performance in Liverpool was no exception. Swift is known for her ability to make every concert unique and special. During her Eras Tour, she often performs a few surprise songs, leaving fans eagerly guessing which tracks she will choose each night.

Recently, for the very first time on this tour, Swift performed the hit song, This Is What You Came For. Yes, originally this song was released by Rihanna and Calvin Harris. Let’s explore more about this exciting and memorable performance.

Taylor Swift’s special surprise for fans in Liverpool

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is known for its ever-changing setlist, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. Every time, she includes a segment called the surprise song set. This part of the show often features two songs. Mostly, she performs one on guitar and one on piano. Recently, on June 14, in Liverpool, Swift chose to play This Is What You Came For.

This song was released in 2016 by Calvin Harris, featuring Rihanna. What made this performance even more special was that Swift co-wrote the song. Reports claim that she co-wrote the song under the pseudonym Nils Sjöberg.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Performs 'You Need To Calm Down' With Special Message For Her Fans As Pride Month Begins

The story behind This Is What You Came For

According to reports Swift and Calvin Harris were dating when they wrote This Is What You Came For. At that time both of them mutually decided to keep Swift’s involvement a secret. The song was initially credited to Calvin Harris and a mysterious songwriter named Nils Sjöberg.

It was revealed after Harris and Swift broke up that Nils Sjöberg was actually Swift’s pseudonym. She once said in an interview for Rolling Stone, “I wrote under the name Nils Sjöberg because those are two of the most popular Swedish males.”

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Shares Pride Month Wish With Rainbow Themed Performance During Eras Tour France Show; DEETS

Taylor Swift’s connection with the song

Swift’s performance of This Is What You Came For in Liverpool was emotional yet beautiful. This also shows her versatility and ability to connect with her audience on a personal level. During the concert, Swift combined this song with Gold Rush. She also played a mashup of You’re Losing Me and The Great War on the piano. She often takes an EDM hit and transforms it into a touching acoustic performance. This quality of hers often leaves the audience in awe.

Advertisement

According to sources, the fans loved Swift’s acoustic rendition and the special touch she brought to the songs. Well, this isn’t the first time when Swift performed This Is What You Came For. She even sang it during the Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix in Austin in October 2016. And, then she sang it at the Super Saturday Night Performance in Houston in February 2017.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift EXPLAINS The Meaning Behind TTPD Songs From Florida To Fortnight; Says 'It's a Very Fatalistic Album'

Why this performance was so special?

The Liverpool performance was special not only because of the song choice but also because how Taylor Swift connected with the audience. She told the crowd, “Every time I have an acoustic set, I’m always trying to think of things you wanna hear. Maybe things that might be unexpected. Let’s see how we did tonight.”

Swifties were thrilled to hear her singing this rendition. Many took to social media to express their love and excitement. With the tour set to conclude in December in North America, fans can look forward to more unexpected and special performances.

Advertisement

Since the Eras Tour began in March 2023 in Arizona, the Lover singer has completed over 100 concerts. Each show spans three hours and covers her extensive career. In addition to her tour, Swift recently also released a new 31-song album. The Tortured Poets Department, it continues to top music charts globally.

ALSO READ: 'No Ability to Convey My Thoughts': Taylor Swift Thanks Fans For Eras Tour's '2 Magical Nights' in Madrid