Nita-Mukesh Ambani to organize mass wedding ahead of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's grand nuptials; invite goes viral

Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s youngest child, Anant Ambani, is set to marry Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant, on July 12. In preparation for this highly anticipated wedding, the Ambanis have organized multiple pre-wedding festivities for the couple.

Now, as part of the pre-wedding festivities for the to-be married couple, a mass wedding for the underprivileged has been arranged.

Nita-Mukesh Ambani to host mass wedding as part of Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations

According to an invitation image shared by ANI, the Ambanis are arranging another pre-wedding celebration which is a mass wedding for the underprivileged in Palghar District, Maharashtra. The photograph released by the news agency displays an invitation set against a red backdrop.

It states, "As part of the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant, a Mass Wedding of the underprivileged has been organised at 4:30 PM on Tuesday, 2nd July 2024 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir, Wada, Palghar District."

“Nita & Mukesh Ambani are contributing towards this noble cause and will also grace the occasion along with family. We would be delighted if you could join us in witnessing this Celebration of Love,” it further mentions.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will wed on July 12 at Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in the Jio World Convention Centre. The occasion promises to blend Hindu Vedic traditions with contemporary elements through meticulously planned ceremonies.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations have been extraordinarily impressive. The inaugural Jamnagar festival featured performances by global superstars such as Rihanna and drew attendance from celebs worldwide.

The second event was a Mediterranean cruise, equally grand in scale. With 1,2050 guests on board, the cruise featured performances by Backstreet Boys, Katy Perry, and Pitbull, along with exciting activities like a toga party and masquerade ball.

