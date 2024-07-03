'When The Album Drop?' Rihanna Slides Into GloRilla's DMs to Ask About Her Next Project

Rihanna dropped her last album Anti in 2016, and it has been eight years since she released any new music. Given her responses lately to the question of when is she going to drop a new album, it is heartbreaking to say that it won't be anytime soon. *cries*

Amid not releasing her new music, Rihanna slid into GloRilla's DMs asking her when is she going to drop her nee album! Hypocritical much, isn't it? Well, the Work singer agrees it is so but she doesn't care!

Rihanna messages GloRilla asking about latter's new album

GloRilla took to her Instagram to share the screenshot of the DM she received from the business mogul in a carousel post. In the message, Rihanna called herself “hypocritical” for asking her about the album, when most of her fans were still waiting for one from her.

In the direct message, the Stay vocalist wrote, “You got all summer sis! I know dis wild hypocritical, but when the album drop?”

The comments section is filled with fans asking Rihanna the same thing. The followers also speculated a collaboration between the two songstresses.

On Friday (June 28), Riri posted a video on Instagram jamming to GloRilla’s TGIF song. The video also featured ASAP Rocky. Rihanna appeared to be playfully singing the song and enacting it as well.

GloRilla performs at BET Awards along with Megan Thee Stallion

Lick Or Sum songstress shined while performing at this year’s BET Awards held at the Peacock Theatre, Los Angeles on June 30 (Sunday).

Her performance started with the Yeah Glo! song, where we got to see her vocal abilities and moves along with her backup dancers.

She donned an embellished green bralette with parachute pants. Later, as part of the performance, they are ripped by the background dancers revealing her black shorts. The rapper topped the look with a jacket over her Bralette.

When the performance transitions to her song, Wanna Be, Megan Thee Stallion also joined her on stage making the audience’s experience a lot more exciting. The Texas native donned a similar outfit as GloRilla, except she wore a black colored bralette and a different-colored jacket.

