Shraddha Kapoor makes her relationship with Rahul Mody official: A complete timeline of their romance

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor recently took to her Instagram stories to make her relationship with Rahul Mody official, sharing a sweet picture of them together along with a heartfelt caption. Fans were thrilled to see this confirmation after speculating about their relationship for quite some time. Now, let's dive into their journey together as a couple.

Shraddha Kapoor-Rahul Mody's relationship timeline

Shraddha Kapoor-Rahul Mody's first meeting

Reportedly, Shraddha and Rahul first met on the sets of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, where she played the lead role and Rahul was the scriptwriter. Their first acquaintance evolved into a friendship, gradually transitioning into romantic feelings for each other.

Shraddha Kapoor-Rahul Mody's first spotting

In 2023, the couple was initially seen leaving for a dinner date, though a source informed Hindustan Times that they were taken aback by being photographed together. The source mentioned, “They want to have a private affair, and not fret about going public with the relationship." However, it seems their stance on being photographed together is now shifting, indicating a change in their approach towards public visibility.

Shraddha Kapoor-Rahul Mody vacationed together on mountains

On April 16, Shraddha Kapoor shared two images from her mountain retreat on Instagram, featuring her seated on a comfortable sofa amidst stunning scenery. Shortly after, Sonika Mody, sister of Shraddha's rumored boyfriend Rahul Mody, posted a picture of him against the same mountain backdrop. Fans swiftly connected the dots, concluding that both sets of images were captured at the same location, sparking speculation about the couple vacationing together in the mountains.

Advertisement

Shraddha Kapoor-Rahul Mody's viral video

A viral clip captured the actress grooving to the tunes of international singing sensation Rihanna alongside Rahul Mody at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash. Originally shared by makeup artist Puja Deka, the video has gained traction on Reddit. The rumored couple, dressed in coordinated black attire, can be seen enjoying themselves in the clip. While Rahul opted for a black tuxedo, Shraddha looked stunning in her elegant outfit. The pair were spotted swaying to Rihanna’s hit song Rude Boy.

Shraddha Kapoor flaunting R pendant

On March 24, Shraddha Kapoor treated her Instagram followers to a series of photos showcasing her in a cozy purple night dress adorned with starfish and conch shell prints. Each image captured different expressions on her face. However, what grabbed everyone's interest was the locket around her neck featuring a chain with the letter 'R'. In the caption, she wrote, “Kuch nhi vro Shrunday hai toh kuch nhi kar rahi."

Advertisement

Shraadha kapoor-Rahul Mody's realtionship becomes official

Shraddha Kapoor recently made her relationship with Rahul Mody public. The actress shared a selfie with Rahul on her Instagram Stories, where they both sported matching white outfits and posed directly for the camera. Shraddha affectionately held Rahul's arm while smiling, while Rahul opted for a playful expression. In the caption, Shraddha humorously wrote, "Dil rakh le, Neend toh vaapis de de yaar" (Take my heart, but please give back my sleep) accompanied by smiley face and red heart emoticons.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody's decision to go public with their relationship is a significant milestone in their journey together. It signifies a deeper commitment and the start of an exciting new chapter for both of them.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor says ‘Dil rakh le, neend toh vapas de de yaar’ as she drops quirky selfie with rumored beau Rahul Mody