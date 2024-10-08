What Is Taylor Swift’s Current Net Worth? Find Out As She Edges Out Rihanna To Become Richest Female Musician

It's truly been a remarkable 2024 for pop icon Taylor Swift. With the enormous success of The Eras Tour, her personal life in the spotlight, several award wins, and immense love and appreciation from her fans both online and offline, Swift has had a year to remember.

However, if you thought that was it, think again—Swift is now the richest female musician in the world, narrowly surpassing our very own pop star Rihanna for the top spot.

According to Forbes, Swift reached billionaire status in 2023 and saw an increase in her net worth due to her successful Eras Tour. She holds the record for the largest tour gross ever, netting over $2 billion from 125 shows, or approximately $16 million per show.

As of 2024, the Love Story singer has a whopping net worth of an estimated $1.6 billion. Read ahead to find out more about how she acquired this massive milestone.

As reported by PEOPLE, Swift's increase in fortune also comes from her catalog being valued at $600 million, an additional $600 million in royalties, and about $125 million in real estate from her multiple homes across the United States, as per Forbes.

Her Eras Tour film was also successful, raking in over $261 million at the box office since its October 2023 premiere. The previous titleholder for the world's richest female musician was Rihanna.

The singer's net worth comes mostly from the success of her cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty and her lingerie line Savage X Fenty accounts for most of her fortune.

As for Swift, apart from her newly increased net worth, she also recently shined bright at the 2024 VMAs by first winning the Best Collaboration Award alongside Post Malone for Fortnight and then topping it off with the Song of the Summer honor for the same track.

Furthermore, with millions of streams on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, her digital sales add another layer to her financial portfolio. Beyond music, she has ventured into film and television, both in special appearances and as a producer, further diversifying her income streams.

